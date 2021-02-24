First Dates 2021 viewers were left stunned as former bikini model Jean revealed her age last night (February 23).
On Tuesday’s instalment of the Channel 4 show, the grandma-of-five was looking to find a man who was prepared to keep up with her busy lifestyle.
But it wasn’t just her model past that got viewers talking.
First Dates 2021: What happened on the show last night?
Soon after arriving in the restaurant, Jean sat down with bartender Merlin to discuss her former job.
She said: “I started working in an office when I was 16, and then I started doing pin-up modelling.
“Of course back then, there was no silicone, no Botox, what you saw, is what you got.”
In a separate clip, the hopeful held up a newspaper to show a photograph from her modelling days.
Jean explained: “This black and white picture was taken in 1957 and this one was taken in August 2019.”
The glamorous grandma even won a couple of beauty contests.
She was later sent on a date with widower John, with the pair hitting it off instantly.
As the date got into action, fans couldn’t help but comment on 83-year-old Jean’s youthful appearance.
What did First Dates viewers say?
Taking to Twitter, one commented: “83 years young. Jean has some serious energy.”
A second shared: “How incredible does Jean look?”
Jean needs to drop the skincare routine please!
In addition, a third wrote: “Jean is 83???”
A fourth tweeted: “Jean needs to drop the skincare routine please! #FirstDates.”
How incredible does Jean look? #FirstDates
Jean needs to drop the skincare routine please! #FirstDates
Furthermore, a fifth said: “Wow, Jean is 83 years young…”
Another added: “Jean looks like a rockstar for 83!”
‘What a delightful couple’
Meanwhile, others were thrilled to see Jean and John hit it off.
One said: “John and Jean are adorable! I’m going to cry.”
Another shared: “Can’t stop smiling. John and Jean are so cute.”
A third added: “What a delightful couple we have in Jean and John this evening. My best wishes to them.”
Furthermore, the current series of the Channel 4 show is based in a new restaurant in Manchester.
As a result, the show features some changes to the line-up of waiting staff.
First Dates is back on Channel 4 from Tuesday 2nd March at 10pm.
