First Dates 2021 viewers were left stunned as former bikini model Jean revealed her age last night (February 23).

On Tuesday’s instalment of the Channel 4 show, the grandma-of-five was looking to find a man who was prepared to keep up with her busy lifestyle.

But it wasn’t just her model past that got viewers talking.

First Dates hopeful Jean stunned viewers last night (Credit: Channel 4)

First Dates 2021: What happened on the show last night?

Soon after arriving in the restaurant, Jean sat down with bartender Merlin to discuss her former job.

She said: “I started working in an office when I was 16, and then I started doing pin-up modelling.

“Of course back then, there was no silicone, no Botox, what you saw, is what you got.”

In a separate clip, the hopeful held up a newspaper to show a photograph from her modelling days.

The 83-year-old is a former bikini model (Credit: Channel 4)

Jean explained: “This black and white picture was taken in 1957 and this one was taken in August 2019.”

The glamorous grandma even won a couple of beauty contests.

She was later sent on a date with widower John, with the pair hitting it off instantly.

As the date got into action, fans couldn’t help but comment on 83-year-old Jean’s youthful appearance.

Jean went on a date with widower John (Credit: Channel 4)

What did First Dates viewers say?

Taking to Twitter, one commented: “83 years young. Jean has some serious energy.”

A second shared: “How incredible does Jean look?”

Jean needs to drop the skincare routine please!

In addition, a third wrote: “Jean is 83???”

A fourth tweeted: “Jean needs to drop the skincare routine please! #FirstDates.”

Furthermore, a fifth said: “Wow, Jean is 83 years young…”

Another added: “Jean looks like a rockstar for 83!”

‘What a delightful couple’

Meanwhile, others were thrilled to see Jean and John hit it off.

One said: “John and Jean are adorable! I’m going to cry.”

Jean and John agreed to go on a second date (Credit: Channel 4)

Another shared: “Can’t stop smiling. John and Jean are so cute.”

A third added: “What a delightful couple we have in Jean and John this evening. My best wishes to them.”

Furthermore, the current series of the Channel 4 show is based in a new restaurant in Manchester.

As a result, the show features some changes to the line-up of waiting staff.

First Dates is back on Channel 4 from Tuesday 2nd March at 10pm.

