First Dates viewers were left stunned last night as Sylthea revealed her age to fellow singleton Dave.

The pair enjoyed a romantic dinner on the popular Channel 4 reality programme on Tuesday (February 16).

And while Sylthea failed to hit it off with the property developer, it was her ageless beauty that caused a stir with viewers.

First Dates singleton Sylthea stunned viewers with her youthful appearance (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened on First Dates?

Before the date, Sylthea revealed she was looking for a partner who was already settled.

The 42-year-old explained: “It doesn’t have to be perfect, there’s no such thing as perfect. But I also know what I want.”

Meanwhile, in the First Dates restaurant, the pair appeared to initially hit it off.

During their meal, the two discussed having the same family values, while Dave opened up about his young daughter.

The 42-year-old went on a date with property developer Dave (Credit: Channel 4)

However, things took a turn when Dave incorrectly called Sylthea the wrong name.

But it was Sylthea’s age that really stuck with viewers at home.

How did viewers react?

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter to comment on her youthful appearance.

One said: “Sylthea is 42!? No way. I thought she was late twenties/early thirties! #firstdates.”

Sylthea doesn’t look her age, she looks amazing… #FirstDates — Teena Massam 💙 (@teenamassam) February 16, 2021

Sylthea looks fab for 42! #FirstDates — Sarah 💕 (@lou89) February 16, 2021

In addition, a second wrote: “Sylthea doesn’t look her age, she looks amazing… #FirstDates.”

A third shared: “Wow Sylthea is gorgeous!! #FirstDates.”

Sylthea doesn’t look her age, she looks amazing!

A fourth added: “Sylthea looks fab for 42! #FirstDates.”

Furthermore, a fifth said: “Dave is punching on this date. Sylthea is stunning #FirstDates.”

Sylthea and Dave failed to hit it off on their date (Credit: Channel 4)

Meanwhile, the current series of the Channel 4 show is based in a new restaurant in Manchester.

This show features some changes to the line-up of waiting staff.

Furthermore, host Fred Sirieix no longer walks the singletons to their dates to introduce them.

In this series, which was filmed under COVID-friendly conditions, Fred merely tells the second arrival that their date is waiting for them at the bar.

First Dates is back on Channel 4 from Tuesday 23rd February at 10pm.

