First Dates star Fred Sirieix is sporting a new hair do, and to say it’s eye-catching would be an understatement.

The French maître d’hôtel, 49, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a picture of the new ‘do with his 672,000 followers.

And it didn’t take long for them to react to the striking new look in Fred’s comments box.

Some people liked it, but a fair were adamant that the star needed to do something about it, and quickly!

What did fans say about Fred Sirieix’s new hair?

Fred’s picture showed him stood in the bathroom with no top on, grinning from ear to ear as he pointed towards his head.

Where he once had a full head of hair, the Channel 4 presenter now has a Mr T-style mohawk!

Fred captioned the shot: “Bonjour. I always wanted to do it. The question is, shall I keep it? P.S don’t tell my agent (or my Mum).”

If he was hoping for a reaction from his followers, he certainly got one – his inbox was soon filling up with comments.

Some fans hated the new look and weren’t afraid to tell him so. One wrote: “Oh noooo Fred.”

Another said: “Nooooo, tell me it’s a loofah on your head and not a silly haircut.”

First Dates star Fred Sirieix is usually seen with a shaved head (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans loved the hairdo

And a third made a reference to Mr T’s character in TV series The A Team, B.A. Baracus, telling the star: “Crazy fool!”

There were plenty of people who loved what Fred had done to his hair, though. One gushed: “Ooohhhhhh sexy as hell.”

Another said: “Just when I thought you couldn’t get more gorgeous.”

And a third added: “Keep! You’re rocking this.”

Earlier this week, Fred revealed that police had knocked on the door of the restaurant where First Dates is filmed.

Fred says that police called in on The Refinery in Manchester (Credit: Dave King / Channel 4)

Police call in at First Dates restaurant

Officers called in on The Refinery in Manchester, ordering them to close early due to the coronavirus.

Appearing on This Morning, Fred told Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby: “On the very first day we were filming back in September, the police gave us a call.

“They knocked on the door and said: ‘Sorry, you have got to shut the restaurant at ten o’clock.’

“We told them we had all these protocols in place, but they said: ‘No, you still have to close at ten o’clock.’

“So we had to reschedule everything, and you can imagine the mess with producers in my ear going completely crazy.

“But we adapted because that is what you do and the show must go on.”

First Dates returns to Channel 4, Tuesday February 2, at 10pm.

