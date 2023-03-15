Ferne McCann makes tearful apology on This Morning over leaked voice notes which called co-star ‘fat’

Ferne McCann made a tearful apology over leaked voice notes as she appeared on This Morning today (Wednesday March 15).

Back in September of last year, reports claimed former I’m A Celebrity contestant Ferne’s voice was heard in audio making “unpleasant” comments about her TOWIE co-star Sam Faiers.

At the time, police in Essex said they were investigating a report of malicious communication and had been in contact with the victim.

Speaking with This Morning co-hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, Ferne indicated she is unable to ‘share her full truth’.

But Ferne, who is pregnant with her second child, did say the alleged incident wasn’t her “finest hour”.

Ferne McCann dabs her eyes with a tissue on This Morning today (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Ferne McCann voice notes – what did she say in her apology?

At one point during her daytime telly chat, Phillip passed Ferne a tissue to dab at her eyes.

She also said: “It wasn’t my finest hour and it definitely was a very difficult time in my life when those voice notes were leaked.

“I need to take this opportunity to publicly apologise again to those affected.”

Ferne continued: “Obviously the words I used where unpleasant, but I have reached out privately to those people.

“It’s very difficult. I’d love to sit here with you guys and with my followers and share exactly what went on, but it’s now part of a criminal investigation.”

Phillip Schofield hands Ferne McCann a tissue (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

‘I’ve done a lot of work on myself’

Ferne also indicated the audio may have been recorded several years ago.

She added: “I can’t do that but what I can say is, these voice notes were from a time when I was in a very vulnerable situation and it was a very, very difficult situation for me, five or six years ago.

“Since then, I’ve done a lot of work on myself. I’ve been in therapy for six years and I feel that I am a different person.

“And even though I can’t share my full truth, and I know how frustrating that is for people listening, I know that one day I will get that chance to fully be able to be 100% transparent.

I know my story will be able to help a lot of women.

“I know my story will be able to help a lot of women, but for now I can’t say too much.”

Ferne said she has ‘reached out privately’ (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

How viewers reacted

This Morning viewers didn’t seem particularly interested in Ferne’s appearance on the show, going by social media.

“Wtf… why are you giving her screen time again?!!!” one incredulous fan tweeted.

Another echoed that thought: “I honestly don’t know why they gave her airtime.”

And a third posted: “Turned over when she came on.”

Read more: Ferne McCann announces she’s pregnant with second baby and is already talking names

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.