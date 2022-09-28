A leaked voice note reportedly by Ferne McCann has seen Sam Faiers‘ mum accuse the star of launching a “vile” attack on her daughter.

Suzie Wells shared an Instagram Story post today (Wednesday September 28) updating her followers.

It contained audio of a voice that does not identify itself making cruel comments.

She said she could “no longer sit back and say nothing” after being left “hurt and upset” for “a few days” following the emergence of the message allegedly made by Ferne.

Ferne McCann has been accused of a “vile” attack (Credit: YouTube)

Mum’s ‘shock’ over ‘Ferne McCann voice note’

Suzie went on to comment: “This has come as a complete shock to myself and my family.

“Ferne has always been a very close family member to all of us over the past 20 years.”

She claimed: “It appears the voice note was sent just weeks after Samantha gave birth back in May.”

Suzie – also mum to Sam’s sister Billie – alleged further material has been “sent”.

She continued: “Since the voice note has surfaced more have been sent – very upsetting nasty things. We are as shocked as you are!

Nobody should ever speak about their friends like this ever!

“Nobody should ever speak about their friends like this ever! My girls are my absolute everything and I’ll do anything to protect them.”

She concluded: “I don’t have anything else to say on the matter.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Faiers (@samanthafaiers)

When was the ‘Ferne McCann voice note’ allegedly sent?

According to allegations in the MailOnline, former TOWIE cast member Ferne WhatsApped the voice note to a friend in June.

If true, this would mean it was transmitted just weeks after Sam had her third child, Edward.

A source claimed that Sam was puzzled as to why Ferne would allegedly refer to her in the way that has been reported.

They claimed: “Naturally Sam is incredibly hurt and upset by these comments, especially from someone she considered to be a good friend, she’s at a loss as to why Ferne has decided to speak out about her in such a derogatory way.”

Ferne’s representatives reportedly refused to comment when approached by MailOnline.

However, a source close to Ferne is said to have suggested the recording which was released may have been edited or taken out of context.

ED! has contacted representatives for both Ferne McCann and Sam Faiers for comment.

Sam, 31, was among the original members of the TOWIE cast when the reality show launched in 2010. She has gone on to star in her own series The Mummy Diaries.

Ferne, 32, was introduced to the show as a regular three years later. She left in 2015 and went on to be part of that year’s I’m A Celebrity.

She is currently appearing in Channel 4 series Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Read more: Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins star Maisie Smith details ‘crazy cat fight’ with Ferne McCann

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.