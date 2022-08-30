Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins star Maisie Smith has revealed she became a “completely different person” while filming the Channel 4 show.

Maisie, 21, admitted she had a “crazy” fight with fellow Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins star Ferne McCann and suffered major bruises from jumping out of a helicopter.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins star Maisie Smith fought with Ferne McCann on the show (Credit: Cover Images)

Maisie Smith fights Ferne McCann on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

Former Strictly star Maisie confessed that in one scene, she had to scrap with TOWIE‘s Ferne McCann, 32.

I was going for a solid minute with just screaming and punching, like a proper cat fight.

She expressed that neither of the women wanted to fight each other, but they just shut their eyes and “went crazy” at each other.

Maisie told The Sun: “They went: ‘Go,’ and I wasn’t expecting her to just go crazy. But she literally just went: ‘Agh,’ and just screamed. I think she shut her eyes, screamed and just went crazy.”

The actress added: “I thought, okay, I need to step up my game. I was going for a solid minute with just screaming and punching, like a proper cat fight.”

After the fight, she was nicknamed Tiny Temper by the Directing Staff.

Maisie is among the stars lining up for Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins (Credit: Cover Images)

Two black eyes and fears for broken eye sockets

Maisie admitted that she received medical attention after jumping out of a helicopter and landing in the water.

The incident left her with two black eyes for the majority of the show.

About the fall, she said: “I hit it so hard that the medic had to check I hadn’t broken my eye sockets. I was absolutely battered, but luckily nothing was broken. I was fine.”

She also said that she suffered extreme bruising on her thighs which lasted for a while after finishing the show.

Maisie said her experience on the show made her feel “like Wonder Woman”.

She also revealed that she was the youngest contestant on the show, which made her feel “empowered”.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins begins on Channel 4 this Sunday (September 4) at 9pm.

