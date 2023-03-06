Ferne McCann is pregnant again, the former TOWIE star revealed today (Monday, March 6).

As well as announcing her pregnancy, Fern also revealed that she’s already thinking of names for her new baby!

Ferne is pregnant again! (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Ferne McCann pregnant for second time

Today saw Ferne announce some very exciting news.

In a new interview with OK! magazine, the former I’m A Celebrity star revealed that she is pregnant for a second time!

Ferne‘s new baby will be her first with her fiancé, Lorri Haines.

She has a five-year-old daughter – Sunday – from a previous relationship. Lorri, meanwhile, has a six-year-old son – Noah – from a previous relationship too.

In the interview, Ferne revealed that she had a feeling that she was pregnant while on holiday with Lorri in India.

Upon returning to the UK, her suspicions were confirmed.

Lorri and Ferne are expecting their first child together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ferne McCann pregnant with second child

Ferne told the publication about her reaction to finding out she was pregnant.

“I just sat on the toilet with the door open and was like, ‘I knew it! It’s positive!’ It wasn’t this romantic, tears streaming-down-my-face thing. We were so happy. It wasn’t planned, but it wasn’t not planned,” she said.

Lorri then revealed that he was “over the moon” and couldn’t believe it.

Speaking about the baby’s gender, the former TOWIE star revealed that she’s hoping for a girl.

I would love a girl.

“I would love a girl, just because I’ve got my girl’s name and I feel like a girl mum because I’ve got Sunday. I can only see myself with girls,” she said.

As for names, the former TOWIE star is thinking of something “unusual”.

“We can’t have your average top 10 in the UK names. I love unusual, but not weird. I’m firing some names at Lorri and he’s like, ‘No, no’,” she revealed.

Ferne announced the news on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Ferne’s pregnancy announcement sends fans wild

The star took to Instagram earlier today to share the exciting news with her fans.

Ferne uploaded a snap of herself and Lorri for her 2.9 million followers to see.

“We are having a baby,” she captioned the post.

“We have been bursting at the seams with happiness & so excited to officially share our lovely news with you,” she then added.

“Arghhhhhhhh I am so happy the news is out!!!!! I am the worst secret keeper ever so this has been killinggggg me!!! Buzzing for you both!” Vicky Pattison commented.

“You both needed this, So happy for you! Wonderful news,” James Argent wrote.

“Oh amazing news, congratulations,” Kate Ferdinand said.

