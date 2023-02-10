I’m A Celebrity star Ferne McCann has announced a new arrival on Instagram today (Friday February 10).

Ferne, 32, is reportedly pregnant with her second child, with partner Lorri Haines. Both are already parents to a child each from previous relationships.

But it seems their family has swelled ahead of any potential forthcoming birth.

And that’s because they’ve introduced a new “little baby girl” to their Insta followers.

Ferne McCann is reportedly expecting her second child (Credit: Splashnews.com)

I’m A Celebrity star reveals ‘new family member’ on Instagram

Reality TV personality Ferne, known for her appearances on TOWIE, shared with fans how a cockapoo puppy is now part of their set up.

Called Clemmie, the fluffy pooch featured in a series of snaps shared online by Ferne and Lorri, who is believed to be a life coach and tech entrepreneur following a career as a jeweller.

One snap uploaded by Ferne showed her four-year-old daughter Sunday cuddling Clemmie.

Other images showed Clemmie on the sofa and licking Ferne’s face as she posed with Lorri, who held the pup.

‘Like having a newborn’

Ferne captioned her post: “You have brought so much joy into our lives. Sunday is the happiest girl in all of the land, she is literally beside herself with our newest member of our family.

“We can’t walk past a dog without Sunday snuggling and petting it so she is proud as punch to have her very own.

“Not gonna lie, it’s been like having a newborn but we are beyond in love with our little Clementine.”

Lorri commented on the pics, adding seven heart emojis to his words: “Family.”

Ferne McCann finished third in the 2015 series of I’m A Celebrity (Credit: YouTube)

How fans reacted

Ferne’s Instagram fans were also very taken with the sight of Clemmie.

“So cute, same colour as my cockapoo and I have a chocolate coloured one as well,” said one person.

Another commented: “Can’t cope.”

“Adorable,” added a third.

The Sun reported Ferne was pregnant in January this year. However, neither Ferne nor Lorri – who got engaged in July 2022 – have confirmed they are expecting.

Nonetheless, a pal reportedly told the tabloid that Ferne was delighted to be pregnant again.

The anonymous source claimed: “Ferne is over the moon. From the moment she met Lorri she knew she wanted to marry him and have his kids.”

