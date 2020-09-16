Family Fortunes: ITV offers first look at Gino D’Acampo as new host

Family Fortunes is returning with Gino D’Acampo as its new host this weekend.

And ITV has is offering viewers a sneak peek of what it will look like with the TV chef at the helm of the new series.

In pictures released ahead of the first episode hitting screens, the Italian presenter beams in a blue blazer on the set of the popular quiz show.

A clip of the new series shows Gino exclaiming, “I’m getting excited!” and “What an amazing show”.

Gino D’Acampo will host the new series of Family Fortunes (Credit: ITV)

What has Gino D’Acampo said about hosting Family Fortunes?

Of his new role on the ITV game show, Gino said: “I am delighted that ITV asked me to be the host that is bringing back Family Fortunes to the British public, following in the footsteps of some legendary presenters.

“It’s a much beloved show in the USA, and around the world, and I cannot wait to get going and add more laughs to this format.”

For Gino, filming Family Fortunes marked his first time in a TV studio since the lockdown started in March.

Filming marked the star’s first time back in a TV studio since before lockdown (Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

When he first got the job, he said he couldn’t wait to get started and was confident the series would be “fantastico”.

He said, in an ITV Q&A: “I’ve been in Sardinia with my family, spending lots of time together. It’s been a long time since I’ve been in the studio so I’m really looking forward to it – it is going to be fantastico.”

I cannot wait to get going and add more laughs to this format.

The star also joked he had been playing the Family Fortunes board game during lockdown.

“It’s probably one of the only games we have where the whole family can get involved,” he said, adding: “We don’t normally play board games together but we loved it.”

Family Fortunes originally ran from 1980 until 2004 and included broadcasters such as Bob Monkhouse and Les Dennis among its hosts.

In 2006, ITV revived it for an All Stars version. That ran for 12 series between 2006 and 2015 with Vernon Kay as its presenter.

Vernon Kay hosted the All Stars celebrity version of Family Fortunes (Credit: Hewitt / SplashNews.com)

Gino D’Acampo’s ‘terrible’ All Stars episode

Gino actually featured on the celebrity version as a contestant, although he’s since admitted he and his family were “terrible”.

“Terrible. Absolutely rubbish,” he said of his episode. “We appeared on the All Star version with Vernon Kay and played alongside Michelle Keegan‘s family. Michelle has since teased me about this when I see her.”

