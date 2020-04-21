ITV ‘to reboot Family Fortunes with quarantine twist and brand new host’

ITV is reportedly rebooting Family Fortunes with a "quarantine twist".

As Brits spend more time in front of their TVs now during lockdown, a brand new quiz show would be perfect to keep everyone entertained.

Reports have suggested that the new reboot could be hosted by Alan Carr.

ITV is reportedly rebooting Family Fortunes with a "quarantine twist" (Credit: YouTube)

Read more: The Chase’s Paul Sinha slams contestant’s ‘deeply unimpressive' performance as she takes low offer

What will it be like?

According to Deadline, the show is being adjusted by Thames TV - the Britain's Got Talent production team.

The show will feature two families but cameras will be sent into their homes.

The families will dial in from home to give answers on the iconic "survey says" board.

A presenter will be stationed at a third location to lead the two teams due to the current social distancing rules.

They will be using "remote outside broadcast technology".

Vernon Kay previously hosted All Star Family Fortunes (Credit: ITV)

The publication claims it remains early days and ITV is yet to decide whether Family Fortunes will go to a full series.

However, ITV reportedly thinks the show will provide a "window on people's lives in isolation" and supply the schedule with "fresh, feel-good content".

Alan could apparently front the series after Vernon Kay hosted the most recent version, All Star Family Fortunes.

Vernon hosted the series between 2006 and 2015.

Les Dennis and Bob Monkhouse were among the presenters of previous series.

Les Dennis hosted Family Fortunes in the past (Credit: YouTube)

Read more: Britain's Got Talent viewers reckon they have rumbled Magic Marine James Stott's trick

A source reportedly told Deadline that Alan could be a "good candidate given he is hosting the upcoming Epic Gameshow".

Ent Daily has contacted ITV for comment.

Fans of the show have previously begged for it to return.

What did they say?

One person wrote on Twitter: "@vernonkay Do you think All-Star Family Fortunes will ever return?

"Because I think with the new batch of reality stars you can easily get another series or two!"

@vernonkay Do you think All-Star Family Fortunes will ever return? Because I think with the new batch of reality stars you can easily get another series or two! — James Donnelly (@Jayke1981) November 11, 2019

Another said: "What the [bleep] happened to Vernon Kay? Miss Family Fortunes, class show."

A third added: "I miss [bleep like Family Fortunes and the Price is Right."

Would you like to see Family Fortunes return? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.