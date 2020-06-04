Gino D'Acampo 'will front a new series of Family Fortunes'

Gino D'Acampo is set to front a new series of Family Fortunes.

The Italian chef will host a revamped version of the iconic game show.

The classic show pits two families against each other as they try to guess the most popular answers given in surveys of everyday questions.

ITV bosses think Gino's charisma will be a winner on Family Fortunes (Credit: Splash News)

It is scheduled for a primetime slot on ITV later this year.

The time is right

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre TV column: "Family Fortunes is one of TV's most-loved formats and ITV has been looking at when it might be right to bring it back.

"After a successful pilot earlier this year, they're putting it back on primetime where it belongs.

"Gino is all but signed and they think he will bring his own unique brand of enthusiasm and charisma to the show."

Gino D'Acampo has a successful chain of restaurants (Credit: Splash News)

Long history

The late Bob Monkhouse was the original host of the show from 1980 to 1983.

It is based on US game show 'Family Feud'.

Then singer Max Bygraves took over from 1983 to 1985. The show took a break in 1986, before returning with Les Dennis at the helm for 15 years.

In 2002, it was dropped from its peak time slot and aired during the day with Andy Collins.

But after just a few months, the programme - which had also lost its studio audience - was axed.

ITV revamped the show with Vernon Kay at the helm as All Star Family Fortunes.

In that show, celebrities and their families took part to win money for charity.

However, the spin-off was shelved in 2015 after 11 series.

Road Trip on hold

It was revealed last month that the latest series of Gino, Gordon Ramsay and Fred Siriex's Gordon, Gino & Fred: Road Trip has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That means they are now unlikely to head to Asia to film the show until next year.

A source said: "The plan was for them to travel around and film in as many Asian countries as they could fit in over a three-week period.

Busy Gino will appear on Michael McIntyre's Big Laughs next week, with Jessica Morrison (Credit: BBC)

"It was going to be their most adventurous trip to date - in terms of the countries they visited as well as the food they would have experienced and the culture.

"But now it seems Asia is going to be firmly off the cards for some time and it's unlikely any filming will be able to take place until well into 2021.

"Obviously, it's gutting for them all as they love working together, and going away on their work trips has become a highlight for Gordon, Gino and Fred.

"They want to make sure the next series is just as outrageous, however.

"So even though their next adventure may be closer to home, they want it to be the best yet."

