Viewers in hysterics over Gino D’Acampo’s crude joke on Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip

Viewers were in hysterics over Gino D'Acampo on last night's episode of Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip.

Gino, Gordon Ramsay and Fred Sirieix are travelling across Mexico and the United States in the ITV series as they try different foods and drinks.

On Thursday night's episode (April 9), the trio travelled around California and Arizona as they accepted a challenge from Gordon to make their own burger.

Gino A'Campo's joke left Fred and Gordon in hysterics (Credit: ITV)

During the show, Gino made a joke that left many viewers in hysterics.

The group visited a restaurant, Bardot Brasserie, in Las Vegas and tried a $777 (£623) burger.

'Champagne and a burger is like a fat girl in a thong' - Gino D'Acampo, pure class.

Gordon claimed the burger would "blow their minds" and Gino joked: "No, that's going to blow my wallet not my mind."

The burger contained two slices of foie gras, lobster, wagyu beef, goats cheese and 100-year-old balsamic vinegar.

As they sat down, the trio were treated to a glass of luxury champagne.

The trio tried the expensive burger (Credit: ITV)

That's when Gino said: "Having champagne with a burger is like when you see a fat lady wearing a thong."

As Fred and Gordon laughed, Gino added: "Nothing wrong with that... it is still OK."

Viewers were in hysterics over Gino's comment and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

What did they say?

One person said: "'Burger and Prosecco is like a fat woman in a thong' nice one Gino."

Another tweeted: "Champagne and a burger is like a fat girl in a thong - Gino D'Acampo Pure class."

‘Burger and Prosecco is like a fat woman in a thong’ 😂😭😂 nice one Gino #GordonGinoAndFred — Jon (@TikkaMangala) April 9, 2020

Champagne and a burger is like a fat girl in a thong -Gino diCampo

Pure class#GordonGinoAndFred — Adam Jones (@Adzski74) April 9, 2020

A third wrote: "Champagne with a burger is like a fat lass with a thong. Eee I'm creased."

Champagne with a burger is like a fat lass with a thong. Eee I'm creased @Ginofantastico @GordonRamsay @fredsirieix1 #GordonGinoAndFred — stacey (@staceyloweryy2k) April 9, 2020

@Ginofantastico ‘ A fat lady wearing thongs’ Absolutely brilliant 😂😂😂 you lot make me laugh out loud. ♥️ — Sarah (@sarah16582) April 9, 2020

However, one person said: "'Is it like when a fat lady wears a thong?' Thanks for that comparison, Gino."

"Is it like when a fat lady wears a thong?" Thanks for that comparison, Gino. #GordonGinoAndFred — Marriann🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@MyMindAmusesMe) April 9, 2020

After the trio tried the expensive burger, Gordon said: "I can feel my arteries clogging up."

Fred added: "It's alright, but I just can't compute the price and the taste."

Gordon said: "It is disgustingly expensive but it is bloody delicious."

However, Gino was having none of it and ran away leaving Gordon shouting after him.

Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip airs on ITV, Thursdays, at 9pm.

