Viewers divided over 'irresponsible' scenes of Gino D’Acampo 'getting high’

Viewers are divided over scenes showing Gino D'Acampo getting high on ITV show Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip.

Gino, Gordon Ramsay and Fred Sireix are travelling around Mexico and the United States in the programme.

Last night's episode (April 16) saw the trio visit San Francisco and they tried a "hippy high afternoon tea".

Fred, Gordon and Gino visited a place for "hippy high afternoon tea" (Credit: ITV)

It was marijuana infused tea and was served with cakes and sandwiches.

Gordon didn't try the tea

Gordon opted not to try the tea and instead had PG Tips, however, Gino and Fred decided to have a cup.

Meanwhile, Gino also tried a smoked carrot sandwich which featured a sugar-cured cannabis leaf.

Gordon stuck with a simple cucumber and mint sandwich.

Gino D'Acampo enjoyed it a little too much (Credit: ITV)

Gino said: "I'm going with this one because I don't like cucumber," as he added a drop of THC oil - which gets you high - to the sandwich.

Speaking about the sandwich, he added: "To me this is different, it's exciting. It's new, it's modern and fashion."

Gordon hit back: "That's you but I get high on perfection. You get high on leaves."

Gino then added more drops to his sandwiches.

Gordon said: "Can you slow down because you're going to be like a hot air balloon in a minute."

Gino put his head under a tap at one point (Credit: ITV)

The trio then tried smoked salmon mousse on rye toast, which Gordon insisted tasted "delicious all on its own".

However, Gino added three drops of the THC oil to the snack.

Very irresponsible showing drug taking on TV."

He told his co-stars: "I do this one because I want you to experience."

Gordon laughed: "You're slurring your words, are you okay?" to which Gino said: "No, it's fine. There is no effect, I'm fine."

Gordon pulled Gino off the bike (Credit: ITV)

Gino then starts giggling and asked Gordon: "Can I have some water?"

He even put his head under a tap!

As they left the shop, Gino jumped onto a motorcycle in the street and pretended to ride it as Gordon and Fred told him off.

What did viewers say?

Viewers weren't impressed with the scenes and criticised ITV for showing Gino getting high.

Gino samples San Francisco’s local produce. Now witness the aftermath.



Gordon, Gino & Fred: American Road Trip, Thursdays at 9pm on ITV and @ITVHub@GordonRamsay @Ginofantastico @FredSirieix1 pic.twitter.com/sy7G2ksLib — ITV (@ITV) April 16, 2020

One person said on Twitter: "Very irresponsible showing drug taking on TV."

Another wrote: "Absolutely disgusted by @ITV for making it out like drug use is ok on #GordonGinoandFred.

"Places like Scotland have serious issues with drugs, with over 60,000 problem users.

"The last thing Scotland needs is celebrities promoting and taking drugs on your show. Shameful."

Absolutely disgusted by @ITV for making it out like drug use is ok on #GordonGinoandFred. Places like Scotland have serious issues with drugs, with over 60,000 problem users, and the last thing Scotland needs is celebrities promoting and taking drugs on your show. Shameful — Scrap Holyrood, Save Over 250K A Day! (@Save250KPerDay) April 16, 2020

One tweeted: "@ITV shame on ITV for showing this on their station it’s pointless and has nothing to do with food.

"Shame on @fredsirieix1 and @Ginofantastico for promoting taking drugs #GordonGinoandFred."

@ITV shame on itv for showing this on their station it’s pointless and has nothing to do with food and shame on @fredsirieix1 and @Ginofantastico for promoting taking drugs #GordonGinoandFred — 💭 ASHLEY 💭 (@bramwell_ashley) April 16, 2020

Others were amused by Gino's antics.

So funny! Gordon is basically the disapproving Dad. Gino is a nutter #GordonGinoandFred — Sadie Stephanie (@stephanie_sadie) April 17, 2020

#GordonGinoandFred made me laugh out loud last night .. Gino and the drops 😂😂 so funny .. Gordon is such a dad isn’t he 🤪 and Gino and Fred the giggling boys .. brilliant guys just what we need 😊❤️ — Karen Lippeatt (@xxK4RENxx) April 17, 2020

I absolutely love watching @GordonRamsay @fredsirieix1 @Ginofantastico the programme has me tickled from the start. But seeing Gino high is the best yet!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #GordonGinoandFred — 🐝Danielle🐝 (@Larkin1033) April 16, 2020

Ent Daily has contacted ITV for comment.

