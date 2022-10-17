Made In Chelsea: Emily Blackwell dating history before Jordan Alexander

Since joining Made In Chelsea in 2016, Emily Blackwell has been one of the highlights of the show.

And she’s definitely brought her fair share of drama!

Over the last two series we’ve seen Emily navigate her messy break-up with Harvey and friend-zone her best friend Miles.

Now she’s back for the new series and this time, with a new boyfriend on her arm.

So what is the latest on Emily Blackwell?

Here’s everything we know about the reality star now – and her history on Made In Chelsea.

Emily Blackwell joined the cast of Made In Chelsea in 2016 (Credit: E4)

Who is Emily Blackwell?

Emily Blackwell is a model who found fame on Made In Chelsea.

Emily grew up in Surrey and was good friends with MIC star Jess Woodley before she joined the show.

The reality star is also close friends with Kate Moss’ little sister Lottie and the pair are often seen hanging around in Chelsea.

Emily joined Made In Chelsea for series 12 in 2016.

She was initially tipped to be Alex Mytton’s love interest but he found love with her best friend Lottie.

Emily Blackwell owns her own lingerie company (Credit: E4)

Why is Emily Blackwell rich?

Emily is a model and director of her own lingerie company, UYC London.

She also has a large Instagram following and has collaborated with many well-known brands including The Perfume Shop, Isle of Paradise and Gilly Hicks.

The reality star’s estimated net worth is £1 million.

How old is Emily Blackwell?

Emily was born on November 20, 1996.

This means that she is 25 years old.

Emily Blackwell with her new boyfriend Jordan Alexander (Credit: E4)

Who is Emily Blackwell dating now?

Ahead of the new series of Made In Chelsea, Emily shared some big news with her Instagram followers.

She’s got a new boyfriend!

The pair went Instagram official in August, after she shared a collection of photos with her new man, Jordan Alexander.

Jordan Alexander is the managing director at a recruitment consultancy.

And he’s very handsome too!

We’re not sure when the two met, but we hope to see a lot more of them in the new series.

Emily and Harvey split after he confessed to kissing another girl (Credit: E4)

Why did Emily and Harvey split?

Emily and Harvey Armstrong found themselves caught in an awkward love triangle with Sophie Habboo when Harvey first joined the show in 2019.

Harvey was introduced as Sophie’s ex when he was conveniently working in Argentina while Sophie was filming there for MIC.

But things got complicated when he started to fall for Sophie’s co-star and close friend Emily.

As the series progressed, the pair got more serious.

However, in the last series of Made In Chelsea, Harvey was caught cheating with another girl.

Emily received a photo of Harvey with his arm around another girl.

But even though Harvey told her that it was innocent, Emily wasn’t convinced.

Later on, Emily confronted Harvey about the photo again and he finally confessed that he kissed the mystery girl.

Emily was devastated and decided to call their two-year relationship off.

She told him: “You don’t kiss someone if you love someone you piece of [bleep]. Are you kidding me? You threw our two-year relationship away for that?”

Miles and Emily had a flirty ‘will they, won’t they’ relationship in Made In Chelsea: Mallorca (Credit: E4)

Are Emily Blackwell and Miles together?

Emily and Miles caught everyone’s attention during Made In Chelsea: Mallorca this year, after they were seen being very flirty with each other.

Sparks were flying between the pair and, during the first episode of the special, Miles even revealed that Emily hopped into his bed without any clothes on while she was drunk.

When Digby asked Miles what was going on between the two of them, he said: “We’ve just had such an amazing friendship and we’ve gone back and forth with will we or won’t we?

But he also admitted: “Over the past couple of days I’ve seen Em in a different light.”

However, when Miles finally told Emily how he felt, he didn’t get the reaction he was hoping for.

Emily confessed that she doesn’t see them being in a relationship because she never wants to lose him as a friend.

So the pair are still in the friend zone – for now.

Made In Chelsea will return for season 24 on Monday 17 October on E4

