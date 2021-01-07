Eddie Izzard became emotional on Lorraine today as she thanked Lorraine Kelly for being “supportive” over her gender.

The stand-up comedian, 58, recently revealed that she’s gender-fluid and would like to be referred to as ‘she/her’.

Appearing on Thursday’s show, Eddie was discussing why she’s running 31 marathons in 31 days for charity.

Eddie Izzard opened up about being gender-fluid (Credit: ITV)

What did Eddie Izzard say about gender?

Speaking about her pronouns, Eddie said: “I just request. I was asked, I was on National Portrait Gallery, Portrait Artist of the Year, and they said, ‘What would you like to be known as?’

“I thought, ‘I’d quite like to be she because I’m in girl mode.’

“Basically, it’s a request but never a demand. Some people twist that and some people get ate up about it.”

‘We’re all human beings and we need to make humanity work’. Powerful words from @eddieizzard on gender and identity. Watch the interview in full ➡️ https://t.co/vn8NeFi106 pic.twitter.com/FuIwiL5N7w — Lorraine (@lorraine) January 7, 2021

“That’s what I’m fighting for”

However, she added: “If people have a problem then just call me Eddie, it’s no big deal for me.

“I’m gender fluid and I do all my dramatic roles in boy mode and if people are getting angry… I’m trying to tell the truth.

“I think this century is the coming of age of humanity. We’re either going to make it a fair world for everyone or we’re not going to make it.

“The right to have a fair chance in life, that’s what I’m fighting for.”

Lorraine looked emotional by Eddie’s words (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly told him: “You are fabulous, thank you for saying that. It helps so many people.”

Eddie revealed she also wants to get into politics.

She said: “I’m a relentless so-and-so and I will keep going until I get into Parliament as an MP.”

Lorraine told her: “You’re a fantastic woman and a fantastic human being. Thank so so much and good luck with all that you’re doing.”

Getting choked up, Eddie said: “And thank you for being so supportive… you really have been so supportive.”

Eddie called Lorraine a “very good person” (Credit: ITV)

He added: “It’s great that you’re there. You’re a very good person.”

Lorraine said: “Aw Eddie thank you, that means the world.”

Later, Lorraine read out messages from viewers showing their support for Eddie.

One person said: “An emotional interview with @eddieizzard on #Lorraine today. You are amazing Eddie.”

Another wrote: “Eddie Izzard for #mp! She’d be such a refreshing voice for freedom! Live and let live.”

