The Last Leg of the Year viewers were in hysterics as Lorraine Kelly got shut down as she praised Piers Morgan.

The daytime TV favourite was asked to name a person she thinks had a big difference during 2020.

But fellow guest James Acaster told Lorraine to [bleep] off as she unveiled Good Morning Britain host Piers’ name.

Lorraine Kelly got shut down as she praised Piers Morgan (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Lorraine Kelly say on The Last Leg of the Year?

Lorraine said: “Stay with me on this one – Piers Morgan.”

James replied: “Go [bleep] yourself!”

Laughing, Lorraine said: “Stay with me… Do you remember when Boris Johnson hid in a fridge rather than be interviewed by Piers Morgan.

James wasn’t impressed with Lorraine’s answer (Credit: Channel 4)

“None of Cabinet Ministers would come on the telly because they were too scared.

“We all phoned up and went, ‘Hi, do you remember us?! Can you come back on the telly?’ And then they all came back on the telly.

“Actually, it would have been better if they didn’t. James are you… [won back over]?”

James just shook his head.

He said: “You don’t get to stop being a villain for two seconds and now you’re a hero.”

Lorraine praised Piers Morgan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alex Brooker then said: “You know what, nothing sums up 2020 more than the nation’s sweatheart being told to go [bleep] herself.”

Lorraine said: “It’s fine, I can take it!”

James quipped: “I’m not proud of it, Lorraine. Just can’t hear that man get defended especially by you.

“The danger of you saying it is people will go with it… ‘Oh yeah Lorraine likes penguins so Piers Morgan must be alright.'”

Viewers were in hysterics on Twitter.

Viewers were in hysterics over James’ comments to Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

What did The Last Leg of the Year viewers say?

One person said: “Highlight of the year right there!

“@JamesAcastor telling Lorraine Kelly exactly what he, and everyone else thinks of her nomination of hero of the year.”

Another wrote: “James Acaster on #TheLastLegOfTheYear is definitely what I needed to end this year, telling Lorraine Kelly to go [bleep] herself.”

A third added: “There is nothing more hilarious than James Acaster telling Lorraine Kelly to go [bleep] herself #TheLastLegOfTheYear I have tears.”

