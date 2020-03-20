Coronavirus: Eamonn Holmes branded 'inappropriate' as he tells This Morning viewers to 'live on takeaways'

TV's Eamonn Holmes has been blasted by This Morning viewers for suggesting they "live on takeaways" during the coronavirus crisis.

Eamonn's comments came as he hosted the show alongside wife Ruth Langsford, who also laid into her husband over his "inappropriate" comments.

The veteran TV host made the comments in response to images of empty supermarket shelves up and down the UK after the COVID-19 outbreak led to mass stockpiling.

In a segment with TV doctor Sara Kayat, Eamonn asked: "But why are we stockpiling if you can still get takeaway food?"

Ruth responded: "Well you might not be able to as they might shut the restaurants."

Eamonn then explained his "science".

He said: "You see my science is this, that you should just devote all your attention to ordering in takeaways at the minute and then you have all the food there so you don’t eat into your stockpile."

"It’s very expensive and not healthy," Ruth responded, as Dr Sara laughed and shook her head.

"Short term measures, doctor," Eamonn quipped and added: "Needs must."

@EamonnHolmes suggests we live on takeaways on #ThisMorning - how does he suggest the unpaid pay for them? — Matthew 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈🇬🇧 (@ifartinbed) March 20, 2020

He continued: "My theory is live on takeaways until you don’t have to."

"Or until you die of a heart attack," Dr Sara countered.

Although his comments were thought to be made in jest, This Morning viewers vented their anger at the host on Twitter.

Some people can’t afford to feed their children without free school meals never mind buy takeaways.

"@EamonnHolmes not very appropriate saying buy takeaways. Some people can’t afford to feed their children without free school meals – never mind buy takeaways #ThisMorning," said one viewer.

@EamonnHolmes not very appropriate saying buy takeaways. Some people can’t afford to feed their children without free school meals never mind buy takeaways #ThisMorning — CLAIRE IRVING (@claireirving) March 20, 2020

"Eamonn, not all of us can afford takeaways every day – that's so unhealthy. And some have closed near me," said another.

"Live off takeaways! We're going to run out of money and/or fall ill, you idiot!" said another.

Others said the agreed with the This Morning host and thought that living off fast food was a good idea.

"Yessss Eamonn live off takeaways I agree lol!" tweeted one.

"Me and @EamonnHolmes have the exact same idea," said another takeaway fan.

In response to the stockpiling crisis, supermarkets have now introduced rationing and hours where elderly and vulnerable Brits, as well as NHS workers, can shop exclusively.

