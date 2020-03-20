Coronavirus: 'London pubs are packed' despite government's plea for social distancing

Brits have reacted with shock after seeing pictures of revellers packed into London pubs – despite pleas from the PM to observe social distancing.

Concerned Brits have taken to Twitter in their droves to blast the drinkers, calling the scenes "shocking".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised Brits that the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 was to stay at home and refrain from visiting bars, clubs, restaurants and theatres.

The capital is, on the whole, a ghost town, but revellers are still packing into London pubs (Credit: Cover Images)

However, it appears many in the capital have ignored the advice and now run the risk of spreading coronavirus as they enjoy their pints.

"Shocking isn’t it!? Some London pubs are packed. Dangerous irresponsible idiocy," said one Twitter user.

"People aren't exercising social distancing, bars are packed! Please Boris, for the love of God, and your people, shut the pubs!" said another.

Restaurants and pubs closed? Well, not exactly. Plenty of people at my local pub tonight, enjoying a pint and some food and company. Boris coronavirus advice clearly ignored by many. Luckily a sign of the door reminds people to wash their hands...#Coronavirus #London pic.twitter.com/iU3jTrKGEL — Francesco Ragni (@FrancescoRagni) March 17, 2020

Another added: "People are so stupid going into pubs, clubs, gyms. So selfish when the NHS are warning people against social contact yet people are quite happy to be packed into one place."

Revellers have also been visiting nightspots in Leeds, although the number of those visiting pubs and clubs is said to be declining.

In European countries such as Spain and Italy, all pubs and restaurants have been closed to stop the spread of the virus.

Just to compare the different atmospheres in #Italy and #UK right now under the global threat of #Coronavirus #COVIDー19 I entered a random pub in #London. Here we go. All the other pubs in the street are similarly full packed - if not more. pic.twitter.com/78yXFaitSk — Antonello Guerrera (@antoguerrera) March 14, 2020

"Local pub packed, not a brain cell in there," said one, who also took a swipe at the PM's decision not to shut pubs and clubs and enforce a lockdown in London.

"PM won't tell them that because he's one of them," they added.

The news comes as Britain's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty told young Brits they shouldn't expect to just "breeze through" coronavirus, should they catch it.

He said: "There are some young people who have ended up in intensive care or who have ended up with severe disease around the world. I think it’s important that we don’t give the impression that every single person who is young and healthy is just going to breeze through this."

I saw a pub full of people yesterday. Next door was a take away. Almost full aswell. It's the weekend now and it's nice weather. More full pubs takeaways and clubs. #coronavirusuk will be loving all these people it can infect. London's hospitals are already almost full. 🤬🤬🤬 — Sammie 🐝 (@londoncatz1990) March 20, 2020

Just looking at the photos of people in the news from last night who are still going to the pub or out for a meal in London rn. It’s so selfish 😞 Do your bit and stay inside — Rosie Turner 🏳️‍🌈 (@_RosieTurner) March 20, 2020

Former footballer Paul Gascoigne was also slammed for visiting a pub and taking selfies with revellers amid the crisis and pleas for social distancing.

One fellow pub goer revealed he was "so friendly with everyone" and was "getting pictures with everyone".

