Eamonn Holmes takes fresh aim at Phillip Schofield as he slams claims ex This Morning host is being ‘bullied’

Eamonn Holmes has taken a fresh swipe at Phillip Schofield as he slammed claims the former This Morning host is being “bullied”.

Ever since ITV cut all ties with Phillip Schofield for “lying” about an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger colleague, Eamonn hasn’t been quiet about his opinion on the matter.

He made several claims in his GB News interview – including that ITV knew about the affair. But his swipes didn’t end there as he has spoken out against Phillip once again.

Eamonn Holmes brands Phillip Schofield a ‘liar’

ITV boss Dame Carolyn McCall faced a panel of MPs to give evidence to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport committee yesterday (June 14). It led Eamonn to take a fresh swipe at Schofield and his former employers at ITV. Speaking on his GB News programme, he said: “He is totally discredited.

The man has lied. He’s admitted he’s lied.

“He’s admitted he’s lied to his colleagues, to the Daily Mail, to his family, his agents, to everyone. And yet, people are deaf to this. People sit and go: ‘Poor Philip, what’s he going through? He’s been bullied.’ He’s been this, he’s been that. The man has lied. He’s admitted he’s lied.”

He also made his thoughts clear on ITV boss Carolyn McCall. Eamonn added: “And where do we go from here? Carolyn McCall, what did you do about it? Because she’s woke sensitive… she’s a very hands-on chief executive, but her hands are in all the wrong places it appears.”

‘I know exactly what they asked’

As Dame Carolyn McCall insisted that ITV investigated Phillip’s affair with a younger colleague but found “no evidence”, Eamonn once again slammed the investigation.

He ranted: “I suppose some of the areas she has to reassure people is, what is she like as regards protecting those who are vulnerable and the disciplinary procedures? They use all the usual nonsense and rubbish that they talk about, but they have to investigate.”

He went on to add: “They need a transcript of what actually took place that day, because that was not a thorough investigation.”

Phillip Schofield’s rep declined to comment when contacted by ED!.

