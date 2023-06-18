Eamonn Holmes to be dealt career blow for ‘adding fuel to the fire’ with ITV and Schofield attacks?

Is Eamonn Holmes set to be dealt a career blow after “adding fuel to the fire” with his attacks on ITV and Phillip Schofield?

The Irish broadcaster has been VERY vocal since Phillip quit ITV – but is it best if he quietens down a bit now?

Eamonn has been very vocal about ITV and Phillip (Credit: GB News)

What has Eamonn Holmes said about ITV and Phillip Schofield?

Eamonn has hit out at ITV since Phillip Schofield quit – even more so when Phil confessed to having lied about an affair with a member of staff.

In an interview on GB News, Eamonn accused Phillip of creating a ‘toxic’ environment on the set of This Morning.

“He created an atmosphere where people hated him,” he said of Phillip’s time on ITV. “People would avoid him in the corridor. He didn’t look at anybody, didn’t know anybody’s name.”

Eamonn also accused ITV of covering up Phillip’s affair with a member of staff. He claims ITV would pay for taxis ferrying the young man between Phillip’s London flat and the studios. An ITV boss recently hit out at the attacks.

Could Eamonn’s outbursts have a detrimental effect on his career? (Credit: GB News)

Eamonn Holmes to be dealt ‘career blow’ over ITV attacks?

However, Eamonn’s continued outbursts against ITV could have a negative effect on his career. Crisis management expert Edward Coram James, CEO of GoUp, spoke exclusively to ED! about Eamonn’s attacks.

“From a PR rep management point of view, when a crisis arises and unfolds, those not directly involved should keep it that way and stay clear of the storm developing around them,” he said. “However, Holmes has not done this.”

He then continued: “Not only has he spoken up against his former colleague he has also attacked his former employer – ITV, which inevitably could lead to a slight halt in his career.

“However, he already has had a great career presenting for over 30 years for the likes of Sky News and Channel 5.”

Does Eamonn need to pack it in now? (Credit: GB News)

Should Eamonn stay quiet?

ED! then asked whether Eamonn’s bookings will start to drop off now.

“In my opinion, yes. I find it hard to believe his pollings won’t go down as a result of his accusations and thus his career will likely start to be impacted,” Edward told us.

Not only has he spoken up against his former colleague he has also attacked his former employer- ITV, which inevitably could lead to a slight halt in his career.

“We do not know if his accusations were true or not, however, when anyone has any questions or thoughts on something as big and sensitive as this, broadcasting them to the public was never going to end well,” he then continued.

“The poor management of Holmes went about this could come across as if he is simply adding fuel to the fire when the best route of action would have been to stay away.”

