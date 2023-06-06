All the other names who’ve come off badly in the Schofield scandal

The Phillip Schofield affair scandal has been devastating for more than just the disgraced star. Other people, including his former colleagues, have also seen their reputations take a hit too.

Here’s a round-up of everyone who’s come off badly from the scandal in the last couple of weeks…

Holly hasn’t come out of the affair scandal well (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby most affected by Phillip Schofield affair scandal

It goes without saying that of all the stars impacted by the scandal, Holly has come off the worst (apart from Phillip, obviously).

The star has been placed in the spotlight – with many wondering whether she knew about the affair. However, Phillip and Holly have since come out and claimed that she had no knowledge. This hasn’t helped with the scrutiny though.

Holly released a statement yesterday during her first appearance on This Morning since Phillip quit the show last month. However, the statement did not go down well.

“You, me and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth. Who acted in a way that they themselves felt as though they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved. That is a lot to process,” she said.

She was accused of “throwing Phil under the bus” by many afterward.

Eamonn has been very vocal since Phillip’s exit (Credit: GB News / YouTube)

Eamonn Holmes impacted by Phillip Schofield affair

Despite attempting to portray himself as some sort of white knight in the wake of this scandal, Eamonn hasn’t come out of it well either.

Eamonn has been very vocal about Phillip and his affair since Phil’s exit from ITV. He has claimed that Phillip’s young lover was ferried between Phillip’s taxi and the ITV studios in taxis paid for by ITV.

However, admitting that he was aware of the affair has many people questioning the Irish broadcaster why he never said anything at the time.

“There is absolutely no reason why you couldn’t have said this before, but now decide to jump on a bandwagon,” one person tweeted Eamonn last month.

Alison was slammed for crying over Phillip (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond in tears over Phil

Alison and Dermot were slammed last month after fronting a bizarre, 30-second tribute to Phillip after he announced his exit.

The Birmingham-born star said Phillip was “one of the best live television broadcasters this country has ever had” in the odd tribute. The pair came under fire for the tribute, with many branding it “bizarre”.

On Friday (June 2), Alison broke down in tears after hearing that Phillip had contemplated ending his life in the wake of the scandal.

“There’s so much a man can take, and I don’t want any death in this situation,” she said tearfully.

“Alison Hammond crying was absurd,” one viewer fumed after. Others called her tears “performative”.

Martin baffled with his statement (Credit: ITV)

Martin Frizell slammed after bizarre comeback

Another person who’s come out of the scandal badly is This Morning editor Martin Frizell.

Dr. Ranj Singh has recently hit out at the alleged “toxicity” on the show. When asked by reporters about said toxicity, Martin replied saying: “I’ll tell you what’s toxic and I’ve always found it toxic. Aubergine. Do you like aubergine?”

Ignoring the question, Martin then continued his rant. He asked: “Do you like aubergine? Because I don’t like aubergine. It’s just a personal thing.”

As expected, the rant left people scratching their heads – and didn’t make Martin look very good either.

