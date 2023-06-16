Ruth Langsford shouting on Loose Women / Eamonn Holmes looking shocked
Real reason Ruth Langsford hasn’t spoken out about husband Eamonn Holmes’ attacks on ITV and Phillip Schofield?

Eamonn has been VERY vocal recently

By Robert Emlyn Slater
| Updated:

Ruth Langsford has yet to speak out about Eamonn Holmes‘ attacks on ITV and Phillip Schofield in recent weeks.

However, the real reason behind her silence has now seemingly been revealed…

Eamonn Holmes on GB News
Eamonn has hit out at ITV and Phillip a LOT (Credit: GB News)

What has Eamonn said recently?

One celebrity who hasn’t exactly stayed quiet since Phillip quit This Morning and ITV is Eamonn Holmes. The Irish broadcaster, who now works for GB News, has been very vocal with his opinions on Phillip and his former employers.

During a sit down interview with Dan Wootton on GB News, Eamonn accused Phillip of creating an atmosphere at This Morning where people hated him.

“He [Phillip] created an atmosphere where people hated him,” he said of Phillip’s time on ITV. “People would avoid him in the corridor. He didn’t look at anybody, didn’t know anybody’s name.”

He has also accused ITV of covering up Phillip’s affair.

Ruth Langsford on Loose Women
Ruth has kept her silence so far (Credit: ITV)

Real reason Ruth Langsford hasn’t addressed Eamonn Holmes comments

However, Ruth hasn’t yet addressed Eamonn’s comments. Now, a crisis management expert has revealed why.

Edward Coram James, crisis management expert and chief executive of GoUp, spoke exclusively to ED! about Ruth‘s continued silence.

“I think she has, so far, decided to stay out of her husband’s battle against ITV. Her polls may also see a reduction in popularity as the couple face backlash, however, the main loser is still ITV, who are in the fight of their lives right now against a changing demographic from terrestrial tv and ongoing accusations from former and current presenters.

“Ruth’s career will still remain intact, we have already seen her return to our screens on Loose Women with her professional and charming manner,” he said.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes on This Morning
Why hasn’t Ruth spoken out? (Credit: ITV)

Reason Ruth Langsford hasn’t commented on Eamonn Holmes’ attacks revealed?

However, Edward doesn’t think that Ruth’s silence will be causing any friction at the dinner table for the couple.

“As Holmes’ has announced, his wife previously made a complaint against Schofield’s behaviour and thus they probably share the same opinion of ITV and the former presenter, however, have different elements riding on what they do and do not say in this current fragile time at ITV,” he said.

He then speculated that perhaps the main reason behind Ruth’s silence is the fact that she still works for ITV.

“In regard to reputation management, I think the best option for Ruth is to continue to not comment on what her husband has said about her current employer, and focus on her role at Loose Women,” Edward then said.

