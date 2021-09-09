Eamonn Holmes puts James Bond to shame with ‘dapper’ NTAs appearance

Eamonn Holmes has left his Instagram fans gushing after debuting his National Television Awards appearance.

The presenter is attending the star-studded bash alongside his wife and This Morning co-host Ruth Langsford.

Taking to social media today (September 9), Eamonn turned heads as he proudly showcased his red carpet look.

Eamonn Holmes gets ‘suited and booted’ on Instagram

The 61-year-old presenter looked incredible as he modelled a classic black suit in the comfort of his Surrey home.

He completed the outfit with a pair of shiny smart shoes.

Clearly pleased with his outfit option, Eamonn captioned the shot: “Suited and booted for the National Television Awards tonight.”

Fans rushed to comment on the post, with many gushing over Eamonn’s smart appearance.

One wrote: “Mr Bond!”

A second added: “Don’t you scrub up well!!”

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are attending the National Television Awards tonight (Credit: ITV)

A third commented: “Looking a million dollars.”

Another shared: “@ruthlangsford is very lucky to have such a handsome hubby – bet you will look the business on the red carpet together.”

In addition, a fifth penned: “Looking very handsome!”

Mr Bond!

Furthermore, Ruth also shared a shot of herself and Eamonn on her own profile.

The 61-year-old star stunned in a gorgeous fitted dress with ruffled detailing.

Following Eamonn’s post, Ruth added: “Don’t scrub up too badly!! @officialntas here we come! @eamonnholmes.”

Eamonn stunned fans on Instagram with his ‘dapper’ appearance (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Eamonn works overtime on This Morning

Meanwhile, the event follows shortly after Eamonn stepped in to replace Alison Hammond on This Morning.

He previously hosted the show over the summer with Ruth.

But after saying his final goodbye to viewers, Eamonn was called back in as a replacement.

Opening the show last week, he said: “It was supposed to be Alison and Rochelle [Humes] today, but Alison’s not well, so get well soon.

“And just when you thought you got rid of me after seven weeks, like a bad penny, I turn up again.”

In addition, Eamonn also filled in for Vernon Kay after the host tested positive for coronavirus.

