Alison Hammond has broken her silence about her absence from This Morning today (August 30).

The star was supposed to front the show alongside Rochelle Humes today.

However, illness meant that Eamonn Holmes stepped up to take her place on the This Morning sofa.

Alison Hammond was due to front This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

What did Eamonn say about fronting This Morning?

Ahead of the show, Eamonn tweeted: “Just when you thought you’d got rid of me … sickness with @AlisonHammond and @vernonkay means I’m off the bench.

“Get well soon to them but I have my boots on and I’m ready to play. Monday and Tues line up is now myself and @RochelleHumes. Hope you can join us.”

Alison was due to appear alongside Rochelle on Monday’s show, while Vernon Kay was due to host with Rochelle on Tuesday.

At the top of the show Eamonn once again addressed Alison’s sickness.

He said: “It was supposed to be Alison and Rochelle today, but Alison’s not well, so get well soon.

“And just when you thought you got rid of me after seven weeks, like a bad penny, I turn up again.”

Eamonn Holmes is also presenting the show tomorrow (Credit: ITV)

Alison addresses This Morning absence

While the reason for Alison’s sickness wasn’t officially revealed, the presenter herself did take to Instagram to offer a jokey explanation.

Sharing a video of herself as a cardboard cutout, Alison said: “I’m so sorry I was away from @thismorning today.

“I had a mad crazy day at Manchester Pride 🌈 I’m now recovering from being passed about by all my mates! 😂😂”

Alison’s pal Josie Gibson was one of the first to comment, quipping that Alison forgot to invite her on the day out.

“So brilliant – can’t believe you forgot me,” she said.

‘Please come out with us again soon’

The people who took “Alison” to Pride also commented on the picture.

One said: “Thanks queen, was so much fun dancing with you!”

Another quipped: “Omg please come out with us again soon.”

A third said: “It was a pleasure to carry you about.”

