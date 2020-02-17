First look at Line of Duty series six homes in on new suspect Kelly Macdonald

The BBC has teased fans of hit cop drama Line of Duty with their first look at series six.

A new picture shared on the BBC Press Office's Twitter account shows Adrian Dunbar, who plays AC-12 boss Superintendent Ted Hastings, behind a director's clapboard with the words 'Line of Duty 6' written across the top.

In the second photo, actor Martin Compston's DS Steve Arnott stands talking to several other members of the anti-corruption unit.

Mother. Of. God. First look images released as filming begins on series six of #LineOfDuty: https://t.co/v3rV72Oseh pic.twitter.com/9BpcLHPm39 — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) February 17, 2020

Read more: Line Of Duty fans go wild as star Martin Compston teases image from series six

On the board behind him is what appears to be AC-12's latest suspect - a character played by The Victim star Kelly Macdonald.

The new season, set 18 months after series five, will focus on a new case for AC-12, with Kelly playing enigmatic Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson.

She will be joined in series six by Vicky McClure as DI Kate Fleming, as well as actors Shalom Brune-Franklin, Perry Fitzpatrick, Andi Osho, and Prasanna Puwanarajah.

It's back for a sixth series (Credit: BBC)

Jed Mercurio, who also penned Bodyguard, is returning as writer for the next instalment, which will have Gareth Bryn, Daniel Nattheim and Jennie Darnell on board as directors and Ken Horn as producer.

Showrunner Jed has previously promised that Kelly's character will be an "enigmatic adversary" for AC-12.

First look images released as filming begins on series six of #LineOfDuty

He said: "We're honoured that Kelly Macdonald will join Martin, Vicky and Adrian in Series Six of 'Line of Duty'. DCI Joanne Davidson will prove the most enigmatic adversary AC-12 have ever faced."

And Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, said: "We're delighted that Kelly Macdonald is coming on board for series six. She's one of the UK's most versatile actors and we're excited for viewers to see what Jed's scripts have in store for her when she joins the Line of Duty team."

It follows a snap shared by Vicky McClure earlier this month that showed her beaming alongside fellow cast members Martin and Adrian, as well as newcomer Kelly.

Back to work for this lot at the #LineOfDuty Series 6 read-through! 🚔 @line_of_duty pic.twitter.com/ulMQ45wWfS — BBC One (@BBCOne) February 11, 2020

Read more: Stephen Graham argued with Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio over death scene

She wrote in the caption of the pic: "Right, back to work! And big warm welcome to Kelly! Series six... let's be havin' ya!"

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.