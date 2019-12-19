Line of Duty fans go wild as creator Jed Mercurio reveals 'clue' about series 6

Fans of BBC crime thriller Line of Duty were delighted as the show’s creator seemed to drop a hint about its future earlier today.

Writer Jed Mercurio, 52, had devotees speculating wildly about the meaning of his post after he shared a cryptic ‘clue’ about a forthcoming plot on Twitter.

He claimed the social media snap of a pack of Australian chocolate biscuits called TimTams was related to plans for the sixth series of the drama starring Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar.

But while some fans reckoned they had deduced what Mercurio was getting at, others had a laugh with the befuddling reference - perhaps because he has previously admitted to making use of red herrings to keep viewers guessing.

'I'm an undercover biscuit' (Credit BBC iPlayer)

Read more: Good Morning Britain fans fear Kate Garraway will be fired for missing first show back

Nonetheless, theories still abounded, with some noting how the biscuit brand's manufacturer shares Martin's cop character’s surname,

Others hypothesised a link to Vicky’s character DI Kate Fleming, suggesting TimTams are named after the biscuit's original creator - who also had the surname of Fleming.

I am just beside myself that there is a new series!

"Clearly this will be taking him to Australia for some kind of filming," predicted one fan.

Referring to an earlier series, another person wondered: "Wasn't the forensics guy that got murdered by Thandie called Tim?"

Read more: ITV denies Jonathan Ross' chat show has been 'shelved due to disappointing ratings'

And another Twitter user went with: "Either Steve and Kate get it on or he finds out she’s the fourth H!"

However, many others took the tweet in good humour, showing a little more caution about it having a deeper meaning.

"This really takes the biscuit," sighed one tweeter.

The guy who created the biscuit is called Timothy "Tamworth" FLEMING For a company called ARNOTTS Nothing is a coincidence on this show! BUT WHAT DOES IT MEAN, I think my head is exploding... — Rishi Patel (@RishiPatel06) December 19, 2019

"Steve's going to leave the force and set up a biscuit company?" guessed another.

And another relieved viewer commented: "I am just beside myself that there is a new series!!!"

The series five finale of Line Of Duty which aired in May is the most watched programme of 2019 so far.

Over 13.7 million viewers across all TV and online viewing watched it in a month.

Does Hastings just really like TimTams, maybe? (Credit BBC iPlayer)

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.