Dragons’ Den star Peter Jones’ health battle which left him fearing he was going to die

Peter Jones and his fellow Dragons are back with another episode of Dragons’ Den on BBC One tonight (January 27).

The entrepreneur, 55, is the only original star remaining after joining the show in 2005.

But just two years after making his debut, Peter was struck by a serious case of pneumonia.

Dragons’ Den star Peter Jones previously battled pneumonia (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den star Peter Jones on his health battle

The star previously opened up about battling the condition during an interview in 2010.

At the time, Peter described it as the “worst illness” he’d ever had.

Pneumonia is an infection that inflames the air sacs in one or both lungs.

I thought I was going to die

Speaking about the condition, Peter told the Mail Online: “Three years ago I had pneumonia. I had been working too hard and got a bit run-down.

“I got very, very wheezy and had trouble breathing – so much so that I thought I was going to die.

“I was put on a course of antibiotics.”

Peter with his fellow Dragons on the show (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: Dragons’ Den Series 19 Episode 3: How Did Deborah Meaden hurt her wrist?

Thankfully, the star is cautious when it comes to looking after his body.

Peter went on to explain that he often takes multivitamins, as well as Berocca – a vitamin C tablet.

However, he admitted to being a “social smoker”.

Peter’s other health concerns

Meanwhile, Peter was previously forced to miss Dragons’ Den after testing positive for coronavirus last year.

Peter told his Instagram followers the worrying news at the time.

He said: “Since Dragons’ Den began 16 years ago, I haven’t missed a single day’s filming.

Peter is the only original Dragon (Credit: BBC One)

“However, when we were filming the last series, I had to self-isolate.

“When discussing with the BBC who could stand in for me I chose Theo as, in my opinion, he remains one of the great past Dragons.

Read more: Dragon’s Den fans are all saying the same thing about new Dragon Steven Bartlett

“He’s also a close friend and amazing businessman.”

Peter currently appears on the show’s 19th series alongside Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and new recruit Steven Bartlett.

Dragons’ Den continues tonight at on BBC One at 8pm and available on iPlayer

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.