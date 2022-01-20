Dragons’ Den Series 19 Episode 3: How Did Deborah Meaden hurt her wrist?

Eagle-eyed Dragons’ Den viewers may have spotted that Deborah Meaden is sporting a cast around her wrist.

But what has she done to it?

Back in June, Deborah revealed that she’d fractured her wrist while horse riding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deborah Meaden (@deborahmeaden)

Read more: Dragon’s Den fans are all saying the same thing about new Dragon Steven Bartlett

She headed to A&E, and then Instagram, to share her injury with her followers.

Writing on her social media page from hospital, she said: “Thank you to the brilliant A and E #tauntonmusgrovehospital. Every one of you so caring, careful and very reassuring.

“We must never stop appreciating our amazing #nhs. There when you need them in bucketloads me, my newcast and the lovely @becky00117 and @lowri_harding.”

She also took to Twitter to praise the ones who patching her us, adding: “I know you know but Our #NHS is blooming brilliant.

“Went in fractured wrist. several x rays,manipulation under painkillers with reassuring voice in my ear and I leave with plastercast and wrist on the mend. Here with Becky and ⁦ @Lowri_punc19 ⁩ thankyouxxx.”

Former Dragon and friend of Deborah, Kelly Hoppen, asked her what happened.

Deborah Meaden seen sporting a cast in tonight’s episode (Credit: BBC Pictures)

Deborah replied: “I thought I could do the side of the mounting block…turns out I couldn’t thanks for checking xx.”

Her fans rushed in to shower her with well wishes.

“Aww big ouch! Wishing you a speedy recovery. x” said one.

Another added: “Hope it heals quickly and you are back on a horse soon enough.”

“Absolutely Deborah, So sorry to see your hurt… – sincerely wishing you a speedy recovery xx,” said a third.

And a fourth wrote: “Oh no! Hope you’re feeling better soon, and can get back in the saddle.”

New Dragon Steven is popular with fans (Credit: BBC Pictures)

Fan love for new Dragon

Dragons’ Den – which is now in its 19th series – is proving as popular as ever with fans.

Read more: Dragon’s Den: Where can I buy the eco unions eco paint trays?

And they’re especially loving new recruit, Steven Bartlett, who made his Den debut on January 6th.

Steven in only 29 years old and the show’s ever youngest investor.

What have viewers said about Steven?

The whippersnapper is making his presence in the Den felt.

During his first appearance, he massively undercut veteran, Peter Jones, offering a superb deal for start-up The Cheese Geek.

He said: “But I’m not going to suck the blood out of you like Peter just did.”

Despite the dig Peter then responded, and said: “That’s a really good offer.”

“And a lovely first offer. You shouldn’t take it, but it’s great.”

Fans decided that Steven – who came in with an air of fairness – got their seal of approval.

Dragons’ Den continues tonight at on BBC One at 8pm and available on iPlayer

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.