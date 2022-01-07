Dragons’ Den viewers are all saying the same thing about new recruit Steven Bartlett

Dragon’s Den viewers were all saying the same thing about new recruit Steven Bartlett after last night’s new series opener (Thursday January 6).

Steven, 29, became the youngest ever dragon on the show.

And the young entrepreneur didn’t mess around, either – he got straight into the action.

Steven wasted no time (Credit: BBC)

What happened on Dragons’ Den with Steven Barlett last night?

During the opening pitch, two friends with a business called The Cheese Geek asked the dragons for an investment.

Series veteran Peter Jones, offered them the requested £150,000 but for 15 per cent of their business.

A whopping 12 per cent more than they were willing to let go.

However, when it came to Steven he also made an offer: the full £150k but for 7.5 per cent.

Peter clashed with Steven (Credit: BBC)

Clash with Peter Jones

He said: “So I am going to make you an offer.

“But I’m not going to suck the blood out of you like Peter just did.”

Despite the dig Peter then responded, and said: “That’s a really good offer.”

“And a lovely first offer. You shouldn’t take it, but it’s great.”

Sure enough, The Cheese Geek lads took Steven’s offer.

But throughout the show, the newest and youngest dragon was thorough, fair, precise and kind… with a dash of humour thrown in too.

How did viewers react to Steven’s debut?

Viewers immediate took to Twitter to share their verdict on Steven.

And they wholeheartedly gave him the thumbs up.

One exclaimed: “Ohhh Steven is coming with a ‘fair’ vibe [eyes emoji] this is a new vibe and I’m deffo digging it #DragonsDen.”

Another added: “Really enjoying @SteveBartlettSC on #DragonsDen he’s a breath of fresh air.

“Very direct questioning without being rude or patronising. Great job.”

A third said: “As expected, @SteveBartlettSC brilliant on #DragonsDen. Sharp mind, strong judgment, pure box office.”

Then a fourth wrote: I think @BBCOne have made a fantastic appointment in @SteveBartlettSC.

“A great debut from the new Dragon who certainly held his own, I especially enjoyed the opening exchange with Peter and securing that first business from under his nose. Well played, Steven! #DragonsDen.”