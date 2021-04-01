Who is Dragons’ Den star Touker Suleyman? How did he make his money and how rich is he?

Five entrepreneurs with money to invest return in series 18 of Dragons’ Den on Thursday (April 01 2021), but who is Touker Suleyman from Dragons’ Den?

How did he make his money and how rich is he?

Here’s everything you need to know about Touker and his career.

Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies, Deborah Meaden, Tej Lalvani and Peter Jones in Dragons’ Den (Credit: BBC One)

Who is Dragons’ Den star Touker Suleyman?

Touker Suleyman is a fashion retail entrepreneur and investor turned reality television personality.

After making his millions through canny business deals, he joined Dragons’ Den in 2015.

Not bad for a man who arrived in the UK not being able to speak English!

How did Touker Suleyman make his money?

Touker was inspired by his dad to be a businessman, after working at his family’s restaurant when he was young.

He joined an accountancy firm after finishing school and worked as an articled clerk earning £5.50 a week.

While doing an audit for a clothing company, he took home some crimplene garments for his grandmother who later told him that her friends wanted the same.

He purchased more which she then sold on his behalf for about a year.

He describes this incident as his introduction to the fashion business..

Souker eventually went into a partnership with a manufacturer operating out of a factory in East London, before going on to form Kingsland Models which supplied clothing to the likes of C&A, Dorothy Perkins and Top Shop.

In 1984, Touker acquired a small cash-and-carry business which subsequently became Low Profile Group, a clothing manufacturer supplying UK retail stores including Marks & Spencer.

In 2001, his company Low Profile Group purchased UK shirt maker Hawes & Curtis for £1.

He also bought the fashion label Ghost in 2002, whilst also investing in other companies, such as Tru-Tension.

Since then, he has invested in a number of start-up companies including Bikesoup and Huxley & Cox.

Touker has so far invested almost £2million across various investments on Dragons’ Den, including Timberkits, Bad Brownie, Beamblock Yogo and Collagin.

Touker Suleyman channels James Bond as he prepares for series 18 of Dragons’ Den (Credit: BBC One)

How rich is Touker Suleyman? How much is he worth?

In 2015, The Sunday Times listed him as 637th in its Rich List.

His fortune was estimated to be in excess of £200 million.

How old is Dragons’ Den star Touker Suleyman?

Touker Suleyman was born Türker Süleyman on August 04 1953.

He is currently 67 years old.

Touker Suleyman makes up one fifth of the Dragons on Dragons’ Den (Credit: BBC One)

Is Touker married and does he have kids?

Touker Suleyman lives in London and has two daughters Tashia and Taya.

He has not spoken publicly about the identity of Tashia and Taya’s mother.

Nor is it known if he’s ever been married.

He is thought to be single.

Touker Suleyman illness

Touker suffered a serious hand infection when he was just 10 years of age.

It resulted in him missing a year of school and at risk of an amputation of his left hand.

In 2019, Touker missed several editions of Dragons’ Den and was temporarily replaced by former Dragon Theo Paphitis.

Touker had to temporarily withdraw from the show after he was hospitalised with pneumonia.

Thankfully, he has now fully recovered.

Where is Touker from?

Touker is British-Turkish Cypriot.

He was born in Famagusta, Crown Colony of Cyprus, into a Turkish Cypriot family.

In 1958, he moved to England with his family and settled in Bermondsey, South London.

He arrived not speaking English and attended Peckham Manor secondary school.

Dragons’ Den series 18

Dragons’ Den has moved to BBC One, but not much has changed in the Den for series 18.

Evan Davis still hosts the show, and the five “straight-talking titans” have returned.

Entrepreneurs Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Tej Lalvani and Sara Davies are all open to making deals and making more money.

One thing that HAS changed, though – there are no handshakes or hugs allowed.

In this first episode, a pair of tea entrepreneurs find themselves in hot water when their numbers are interrogated.

The Dragons discover hidden artistic talents when a mindfulness art business is pitched.

And an optical inventor hopes to have investment in sight with his anti-glare eyewear.

Meanwhile, a husband-and-wife team have the needs of NHS workers at the heart of their skin-care business.

Dragons’ Den returns to BBC One on Thursday April 01 2021 at 8pm.

