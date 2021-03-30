The Syndicate returns to BBC One this week after more than five years away – but what happened in series one, two and three, and who was in the cast?

Who starred in the previous series and how can I watch them?

The Syndicate cast in series four includes Neil Morrissey and Emily Head (Credit: BBC One)

The Syndicate series one – what happened and who was in the cast?

The Syndicate series one aired in 2012, and was written by Kay Mellor.

Kay has written all four series of the drama so far.

The five-part series follows five supermarket workers in Leeds.

Their lives are turned upside down when they jointly win the lottery.

The employees of the Right Buy U mini-market win eight million pounds and it changes their lives instantly – in some cases, for the worse.

Timothy Spall, Matthew Lewis, Joanna Page, Matthew McNulty and Katherine Dow Blyton all appear in the series.

The Syndicate series one and two is currently available to watch on BritBox, and can be bought on Amazon Prime Video.

The Syndicate series one cast includes Timothy Spall and Joanna Page (Credit: BBC One)

The Syndicate series two – what happened and who starred in it?

The second series of The Syndicate introduces us to the staff at a public hospital in Bradford.

Mandy and her daughter Becky are both part of a hospital lottery syndicate that wins big.

All hell breaks loose when they realise they’ve won a whopping £72million, but Becky didn’t sign the back of the ticket and now it’s a race to find it and claim the winnings before somebody else does…

Series two cast members include Siobhan Finneran, Alison Steadman, Mark Addy and Jimi Mistry.

The Syndicate series one and two is currently available to watch on BritBox, and can be bought on Amazon Prime Video.

Some very familiar faces star in The Syndicate series two (Credit: BBC One)

The Syndicate series three – what happened and who was in the cast?

The lottery winners in series three are the staff of a crumbling stately home near Scarborough.

Pregnant Dawn and her daughter Amy work as maids at rundown Hazelwood Manor, along with cook Julie and her daughter, manageress Sarah, gardener Godfrey and handyman Sean.

Lord Hazelwood is kindly but an invalid and his imperious wife and her spoilt son Spencer run the household, paying poor wages as the family have heavy debts.

To bring in cash, the Hazelwoods host a party of visiting Americans and during their stay the six members of staff, who are members of a lottery syndicate, find that they have won £14million.

But then Amy disappears…

Another impressive cast includes Lenny Henry, Elizabeth Berrington, Melanie Hill, Polly Walker and Anthony Andrews.

The Syndicate series three is available to buy on Prime Video.

The cast of series three of The Syndicate includes Melanie Hill and Lenny Henry (Credit: BBC One)

The Syndicate series four – what happens?

Series four introduces viewers to the staff at Woodvale Kennels.

They’ve been part of a lottery syndicate for years, but have never won big so far – until now.

When Keeley takes the syndicate’s lottery ticket to the local shop to check, the newsagent Frank tells her she has won £500!

However, they soon discover the win was much bigger than five hundred quid – they actually bagged the top prize of £27million!

And newsagent Frank is nowhere to be seen!

Neil Morrissey, Gaynor Faye, Emily Head, Kym Marsh, Katie McGlynn, Joe Sugg and countless others star.

The Syndicate begins on Tuesday March 30 2021 at 9pm on BBC One.

