Dragons’ Den pitches: The Wriggler

The final pitch of the episode – yes, we’re starting the wrong way around – is James and Aileen McCauley’s The Wriggler.

An anti-roll baby mat, the Irish couple present the Dragons with a cute bear-themed product.

It wraps its ‘arms’ around the baby.

The idea is it stops a little one rolling and slipping all over the place.

The couple have also built into the mat a pair of clever knee pads.

These act not only to make kneeling on the mat comfortable for mums and dads.

It also helps to keep it safely in place.

Changing nappies need not be a chore again – especially if you’ve got a restless baby to contend with.

The Tipsi Tray is a one-handed serving tray (Credit: BBC)

Dragons’ Den Tipsi Tray – what is it?

Entrepreneur Robert Simpson brings in his ingenious-looking product, and explains he heads up an “innovative product design business”.

He then presents the Tipsi Tray, a single-handed serving tray that makes bringing food and drink to a table much, much easier.

He demonstrates the product by swinging three full glasses from side to side, and to the Dragons’ astonishment, not a drop is spilt.

Robert explains that his late grandfather used a similar design and that it helped him around the home.

And now he wants to take it to the rest of the world, and explains that it can be used in both the home or the hospitality industry.

Crucially, Robert also says that US retail giant Home Shopping Network has already placed an order.

Will the Dragons be impressed enough to offer Robert their cash on a silver platter, or will his request of £50,000 for 10 per cent equity in the business be too much?

Where can you buy the Tipsi Tray?

The Tipsi Tray is available to buy on Amazon.

Costing £34.99 the website says it “can be carried with a single hand allowing you to carry up the nine drinks while holding a banister, opening a door, using a walking cane and staying safer while doing so”.

It also says that the tray is based on a traditional Turkish tray and has been overhauled for the modern age.

Theo Paphitis has a swig of the Honest Blend gin (Credit: BBC)

Dragons’ Den pitch: Honest Blend

Buckingham-based Deborah Lockheart presents a smorgasbord of eco-friendly products to the Dragons.

Organic, sustainable and Fair Trade, Deborah’s products range from loose tea and gin, to bottled water and hand sanitiser.

She tells the Dragons that she started the range by making her own tea, and then progressed to what she calls an “extensive range”.

Deborah wants £50,000 in exchange for 10 per cent of her business.

Sara Davies tries on one of the vests (Credit: BBC)

Dragons’ Den pitch: AirVest Ltd

Father and daughter duo Peter Riley and Zara Dixon are next into the Den, and admit that have a relationship based on “constructive criticism”.

They present their range of body-worn airbag protection vests for motorcyclists, cyclists and horse riders.

Peter tells the Dragons that they would literally be saving lives if they invested in their products.

After testing out the product for themselves, Peter asks for $75,000 investment in return for 7.5 per cent of their business.

