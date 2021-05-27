Dragons’ Den episode nine pitches: What is Vitamin Coffee and where can I buy it?

27 May 2021, 19:32 | Updated: 27 May 2021, 12:12

A fresh batch of budding entrepreneurs pitch ideas to the multimillionaires in Dragons’ Den – but what is Vitamin Coffee and where can you buy it?

Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Tej Lalvani and Sara Davies all sample the unique product.

But will they be persuaded to part with their own cash?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Vitamin Coffee entrepreneurs Leanne and Jacob (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: Dragons’ Den BBC: Steven Bartlett signs as youngest ever Dragon – what’s he worth?

Dragons’ Den pitch: Puresweet Zero

First of all, London-based entrepreneur Jack Nyber pitches his artificial sweetener.

The CEO and founder of Puresweet Zero confidently states: “My product is a holy grail of sweetness.”

Puresweet Zero is a zero calorie sugar replacement.

Jack tells the Dragons that the product has no bitter aftertaste like some artificial sweeteners.

Even more remarkable perhaps is that the product is “actively good for your teeth”.

Jack wants £75,000 for five per cent, for the reason that it’s already enjoying some success in the marketplace.

Dragons’ Den Vitamin Coffee – what is it?

Leanne Holder and Jacob Leaver from Pembrokeshire pitch their vitamin-infused coffee.

The health conscious coffee lovers have come up with an idea to join their passions.

The couple pitch their vitamin-infused coffee – ground coffee containing all 14 of your daily recommended vitamins.

Vitamin Coffee is a way for you to get all your daily recommended vitamins in just one cup of coffee.

Alongside two different roasts; Medium and Dark, are three different vitamin blends to choose from.

Complete is an all-rounder and 100 per cent of your daily recommended vitamins.

Defence is to help your immune system with 100 per cent of your daily recommended vitamins plus extra Vitamin C.

And Energy, which promises an extra boost, with 100 per cent of your daily vitamins plus extra B6, B12 and extra caffeine.

They want a £50,000 investment for a 33.3 per cent share in the business.

Sophie James pitches her dog grooming clothing (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: Is Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden married and how rich is she?

Dragons’ Den Vitamin Coffee – where can you buy it?

Vitamin Coffee is available to purchase online from www.vitamincoffee.co.uk.

A 14-day supply of Vitamin Coffee (210g) costs £5.95.

Leanne Holder, co-owner of Vitamin Coffee, says: “Vitamins are so important for your health.

“However, we notice that more often than not, they remain in the cupboard untaken!

“Coffee however is everywhere we look, and in most households is the first thing consumed in the morning.

“Combining both Coffee and Vitamins solves the problem!”

Dragons’ Den Vitamin Coffee: Top To Tail clothing for groomers

Dog groomer Sophie James pitches her range of hair-repellent clothing.

She demonstrates by shearing her four-legged friend Milo to show how effective the product is.

Sophie believes her purpose-made garments for groomers Top To Tail is totally hair-resistant, practical and fashionable.

The products can also be personalised.

Tej samples a product on Dragons Den (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den pitch: Weaning range Easytots

Next to face the Dragons is inventor Helen Davies, owner of Easytots.

It’s a weaning brand for toddlers, including a silicon Easymat range.

The mum-of-two hopes to fix a deal with her portable children’s suction mats.

The silicon suction plate has four suction cups – genius! – and doubles as a lunch box.

The company also sells weaning cutlery, bowls and bibs.

She wants £80,000 for a 20 per cent stake in her business.

Dragons’ Den pitch: eco-cleaning products Home Things

Business partners Tim Keaveney and Matt Aubrey pitch their innovative eco-cleaning products.

Appalled by the amount of plastic in their bathrooms, they came up with the idea of a tablet-based household cleaning system.

Their business, Home Things, sells a range of cleaning products that can help households dramatically reduce their single-use plastic waste.

They have invented a small 5g tab that, when mixed with tap water, creates a powerful cleaning solution.

They ask for a £50,000 investment for two percent stake in their company.

Will the Dragons clean up with the eco-friendly water-soluble cleaning tablets?

Dragons’ Den continues on Thursday May 27 2021 at 8pm on BBC One.

Would you buy any of these products? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.