Dragons’ Den on the BBC has announced that a brand-new Dragon will be taking his place on the panel for series 19.

Series 18 of the hit entrepreneur show is continuing on BBC One, but the channel has already revealed a change for the next run.

Steve will be the youngest Dragon in the show’s history (Credit: BBC)

Who is the latest Dragon Steven Bartlett on BBC show Dragons’ Den?

Twenty-eight-year-old businessman and entrepreneur Steven Bartlett will take his place next to current Dragons Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman and Sara Davies.

Steve will become the youngest Dragon in the show’s 16-year history.

The BBC says that Steven is founder and former CEO of social media marketing agency The Social Chain, which he set up from a bedroom in Manchester.

Born in Botswana, he dropped out of university and built the group’s two flagship companies, Social Chain and Media Chain, when he was just 22 years old before taking his company public at 27.

Furthermore, Steven was named in Forbes’ 30 Under 30, has written a best-selling book and is a podcast host.

How much is Steven worth?

Thanks to his various business interests Steven has a current market valuation of over £300m.

He took his company public in 2019 and he reaped the benefits.

According to Forbes, at 26-years-old, Steven’s net worth was $96million.

🔥 ANNOUNCEMENT 🔥 A NEW FIRE, A NEW DRAGON. SERIES 19. BBC ONE. pic.twitter.com/WDK4Bn7dt1 — Steven Bartlett 🐉🔥 (@SteveBartlettSC) May 13, 2021

How did Steven announce the news?

Steven announced his hire with a fun Twitter video.

In it, he watches an episode of Dragons’ Den with his pet pooch, before turning into a dragon himself.

He captioned the video: “A NEW FIRE, A NEW DRAGON.

“SERIES 19. BBC ONE.”

His followers immediately hailed the announcement.

“The show just got 100% better and it needed a knowledgeable young investor,” one said.

Another wrote: “Incredible news and much-needed addition.”

Steve says he’s thrilled to be joining the show (Credit: YouTube)

What did Steven say about his new role?

Speaking to the BBC, Steven said: “I’ve been watching Dragons’ Den since I was 12 years old – it was my first window into the real world of business and investing.

“It’s a tremendous honour to join the Den…

“… hopefully representing a new generation of entrepreneurs, inspiring young and specifically under-represented entrepreneurs to follow in my footsteps.”