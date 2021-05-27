Dragons’ Den: What is zero-calorie sugar substitute Puresweet Zero and where can I buy it?

The self-made millionaires are tempted by a sweet deal in Dragons’ Den tonight (Thursday May 27 2021) – but what is Puresweet Zero?

What’s it made from and where can you buy it?

Here’s everything you need to know about the product that hits the sweet spot in episode nine of the BBC One series.

Deborah Meaden samples the product on Dragons’ Den episode nine (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den pitch: zero-calorie sugar substitute Puresweet Zero

First of all, London-based entrepreneur Jack Nyber pitches his artificial sweetener to the Dragons.

He believes he’s found a way to collectively satisfy the nation’s sweet tooth.

The CEO and founder of Puresweet Zero confidently states: “My product is a holy grail of sweetness.”

Puresweet Zero is a zero calorie sugar replacement.

Jack tells the Dragons that the product has no bitter aftertaste like some artificial sweeteners.

Jack believes this makes his product is the perfect sugar alternative for diabetics, dieters, keto and anyone wanting to reduce calories and sugar intake.

Even more remarkable perhaps is that the product is “actively good for your teeth”.

This is in contrast to sugar, which is known to be very bad for teeth.

After trying it, Sara Davies admits it’d fool her husband.

Jack wants £75,000 for five per cent, for the reason that it’s already enjoying some success in the marketplace.

Dragons’ Den Puresweet Zero – What is it made from?

Puresweet Zero contains a naturally derived sugar alternative from fruits or vegetables (not fructose) which passes straight through your body undigested.

Therefore it has no calories, does not affect blood sugar levels and has zero net carbohydrates!

Puresweet Zero is made with erythritol, a sweetener that is naturally occurring in watermelons, pears and grapes.

The human body already produces erythritol when you eat.

Where can you buy Puresweet Zero?

Puresweet Zero has a website where you can buy their products here.

A 1kg bag of Puresweet Zero® costs £.8.89, as does Puresweet’s Mayple® Syrup by Puresweet (355ml).

Finally, Puresweet Hunee® costs £8.79 for 414ml.

Puresweet Zero: Jack Nyber

Jack says: “A few years ago I went on a mission to find a sugar alternative where I would not feel like I was missing out.

“For many years I was disappointed with the options available to me.

“I could not come to terms with the artificial and bitter aftertaste many sweeteners harboured.

“One year I was over in the States and came across a similar product to Puresweet Zero.

“I was surprised it was not available in the UK market, because it was natural, tasted like sugar and had zero calories – this is the holy grail!”

Jack subsequently has several Puresweet Zero products on the market.

The Dragons’ Den cast of self-made millionaires (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den episode five pitches

Next to face the Dragons are Leanne Holder and Jacob Leaver from Pembrokeshire.

The health conscious coffee lovers have come up with an idea to merge their passions.

As a result, the couple pitch their vitamin-infused coffee.

Meanwhile, an inventor hopes to fix a deal with her portable children’s suction mats.

Most noteworthy perhaps is that the baby’s feeding mat doubles as a lunch box.

A dog groomer shears her four-legged friend to show off hair-repellent salon clothing.

And one more budding entrepreneur pitches their eco-cleaning products.

It’s a tablet-based household cleaning system.

Will any of them impress Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Tej Lalvani or Sara Davies?

Dragons’ Den continues on Thursday May 27 2021 at 8pm on BBC One.

