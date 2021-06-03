On Dragons’ Den tonight, a group of new entrepreneurs enter with their pitches.

One of the products that feature is The Wriggler, which piques the Dragons’ interest.

But what is it, and where can you get your hands on one of them?

Here’s everything you need to know about the product that might just make life a bit easier for some…

The Dragons had a decision to make when it came to The Wriggler (Credit: BBC)

Dragon’s Den pitches: The Wriggler baby mat

In tonight’s show, Dublin-based husband-and-wife team James and Aileen McCauley stride into the Den with baby Sam – a fake baby to demonstrate their product.

They present to the returning Theo Paphitis, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Tej Lalvani and Sara Davies an innovative baby-changing mat.

The Wriggler, they say, is designed to help mums and dads whose little ones won’t stay still while changing their nappies.

Read more: Dragons’ Den: What is zero-calorie sugar substitute Puresweet Zero and where can I buy it?

The mat resembles a bear character, with two long arms that can be folded around the baby to make sure he or she remains snuggly in place.

And, with two kneepads that help parents keep the mat in place, The Wriggler prevents flipping and rolling.

With the product already selling well, the couple ask the Dragons for a £50,000 investment in return for a 25 per cent stake in the business.

As Aileen says, the product will help “turn struggles to snuggles”.

Aileen pitched the idea of he baby mat to the Dragons (Credit: BBC)

Dragons’ Den The Wriggler – what is it made from?

The simple yet innovative baby mat uses non-toxic materials.

James and Aisleen say that it has “been rigorously tested to ensure that they meet and exceed requirements limiting heavy metals, lead, BPA, phthalates, cadmium and azo dyes in baby products”.

The Wriggler has also been safety test by a CPSC-approved and indepdently verified testing lab.

You can buy The Wriggler direct from a website (Credit: The Wriggler)

Where can you buy The Wriggler?

They have their own website, where you can buy directly from here.

One of The Wriggler anti-roll baby mats costs £34.99.

The company also sell a baby shower cap and eye shield for £3.99, and a fruit feeder for £4.99.

There’s also a Wriggler Bundle pack, which contains the mat itself, three bandana bibs and a pair of novelty socks.

Sara Davies tries on a protective air vest (Credit: BBC)

Dragons’ Den episode 10 pitches

The first to present a pitch to the Dragons in tonight’s episode is Buckingham-based Deborah Lockheart.

Deborah’s “luxurious” plant-based range – Honest Blend – contains everything from loose-leaf tea and gin, to bottled water and hand sanitiser.

Robert Simpson then presents his Tipsi Tray to the Dragons.

The weighted tray is designed to make serving food and drink much easier.

Read more: Dragons’ Den episode nine pitches: What is Vitamin Coffee and where can I buy it?

In fact, Robert demonstrates how the tray can be spun over his head without any spillages.

Next, Adrian and Emma pitch the Dragons their wedding chaperone service for pets.

And then husband and daughter Peter Riley and Zara Dixon present their protective airbag vests for cyclists, motorcyclists and horse riders.

Another diverse array of products on show, but will the Dragons bite on any of them?

Dragons’ Den is on BBC One, tonight (Thursday June 3), at 8pm.