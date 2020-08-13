Dr Sarah Jarvis revealed she had a breast cancer scare and has encouraged women to attend breast screenings.

On Thursday’s Good Morning Britain, Dr Sarah said she was recently given the all-clear but the experience was scary.

Dr Sarah discussed her experience as she spoke about the news that research in the UK has suggested lowering the screening age from 50 to 40, could save more lives a year.

Dr Sarah Jarvis revealed she had a breast cancer scare (Credit: ITV)

What did Dr Sarah Jarvis say?

When asked if she’s okay, Dr Sarah said: “Yes, and the people were absolutely incredible I cannot say how wonderful the team were, I got called back.

“I had my screening because I have screenings for everything, I just assumed I’d done it.

Dr Sarah encouraged other women to have breast screenings (Credit: ITV)

“Just before Christmas I got some quiet time.

“I got my dentist check done, I got my car MOT, I had my cervical screening, I had my breast screening, job done.”

I’d had an amazing follow up and had they had given me the all-clear.

She added: “I didn’t expect, because you don’t, to get a letter back. It was really scary but within two weeks I’d gone back.

'It was really scary but within two weeks I'd been given the all clear from the NHS.'@DrSarahJarvis says she had a cancer scare picked up after she went in for a routine screening. She urges everyone to go in for cancer screenings if they are due. pic.twitter.com/68jdXqhEAc — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) August 13, 2020

“I’d had an amazing follow up and had they had given me the all clear.

“If you have symptoms go in.

“While we know screenings were paused for some things in the height of the pandemic, it is absolutely now coming back on track.

Dr Sarah Jarvis urges other women to go to screenings

“So if you’re invited, please go for your screening.

“And if you were expected to be invited but haven’t been, then please get in touch with your screening centre, your NHS screening centre.

“Go onto the NHS website and find out or get in touch with your GP.”

Sarah did express her concerns over lowering the screening age (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Sarah did express her concerns over lowering the screening age.

She said: “By extending it earlier to the age of 40 rather than 50 or 47 as in some parts of England, we could save another 400 women a year.

“But starting at this earlier stage will pick up a lot more cases that are so-called false positives, so a lot more women will be scared.”

