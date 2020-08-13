Charlotte Hawkins has apologised for clearing her throat on Good Morning Britain as Sean Fletcher called her out.

The presenters hosted Thursday’s show and Sean noticed Charlotte appeared to have a tickly throat.

Charlotte and Sean were speaking to Dr Sarah Jarvis when he addressed Charlotte’s cough.

Charlotte Hawkins apologised for coughing on GMB as Sean Fletcher called her out (Credit: ITV)

What did Sean Fletcher say to Charlotte Hawkins?

Sean said Dr Sarah: “Have you got anything for a frog in the throat? Coughing…”

Charlotte said: “I know,” to which Sean said: “Sorry, no she’s not been coughing. Just clearing her throat.”

He joked: “Stay away from me!”

Charlotte said: “I just keep having to clear my throat, it’s obviously getting up early. I do apologise.”

Charlotte said she had a frog in her mouth (Credit: ITV)

Sean continued: “You should have heard her in the dressing room this morning… it was like an old man.”

Charlotte Hawkins apologises

Charlotte said: “It’s very annoying isn’t it? I do apologise.”

Sean then advised Charlotte to have a cup of honey and lemon.

You should have heard her in the dressing room this morning… it was like an old man.

She said: “I think I’d rather speak to Dr Sarah for that one.”

Sarah said: “Don’t use honey with children under one.”

Charlotte said: “I’m a bit older than that,” to which Sean added: “Just one or two years.”

Sean joked Charlotte sounded “like a man” before the show (Credit: ITV)

She joked: “I was about to say Sean how lovely to have you back but I might take that back.”

Meanwhile, at the start of the show, Sean was welcomed back after six months away due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Sean said: “It’s great to be back.”

Charlotte said: “Good morning and welcome to you Sean, welcome back. It’s lovely to have you here.”

Sean revealed: “It was February [since I was here], six months guys.”

Charlotte asked: “Where have you been? You’ve been a bit busy really haven’t you?”

Sean hasn’t been on GMB since February (Credit: ITV)

He replied: “Yeah I’ve been a bit busy and there’s been a lockdown. It’s actually quite nice to be at a desk.”

Charlotte continued: “It’s a bit of a different atmosphere. Obviously we’re at different ends of the desk.

“It’s a new working scenario but it’s lovely to have you here.”

