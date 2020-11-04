Don’t Rock The Boat continued last night and saw Denise Lewis criticise her fellow blues for falling behind the red team.

During the second episode of the series, in which 12 celebrities try to row the length of Britain and complete terrifying challenges on land, the blues fell more than two hours behind the reds in the rowing.

In Don’t Rock The Boat, the blues initially fell behind (Credit: ITV)

What happened in the second episode of Don’t Rock The Boat?

Athlete and presenter Denise smashed the land challenge alongside Pussycat Dolls’ Kimberly Wyatt. The pair had to shimmy along ropes suspended high over a cliff and throw buoys to each other.

They totally decimated Craig Charles and Tom Watson, who were playing for the reds.

But their fellow blues didn’t fare quite as well out on the boat, moving much more slowly than the reds and allowing them to gain a significant lead.

Don’t Rock The Boat’s Denise Lewis and her teammate Kimberly Wyatt smashed the land challenge (Credit: ITV)

What did Denise Lewis say?

When presenters AJ Odudu and Freddie Flintoff met with the celebs to reveal the results, Denise criticised her team.

Freddie said: “At the end of leg two, the red crew’s lead stands at two hours and 37 minutes.”

“Oh whatever,” Denise said, gutted, before adding to her teammates Lucy Fallon of Corrie fame, The Chase’s Shaun Wallace, Love Island’s Jack Fincham and YouTuber Joe Weller: “Were you going backwards? What happened?”

Joe Weller and Lucy Fallon did the rowing with Jack Fincham and Shaun Wallace (Credit: ITV)

When they got back on the boats, however, Denise was much stricter with her team – but it paid dividends.

The blues managed to win the next challenge and narrow the gap between the two teams.

Sally Ann Matthews criticised Denise’s comments on Twitter (Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

What did Corrie’s Sally Ann Matthews say?

Over on Twitter, Coronation Street‘s Sally Ann Matthews hit out at Denise for her comments to Lucy and the others.

She tweeted: “Blimey Denise, big up your team mates why don’t ya! x #DontRockTheBoat.”

It follows the first episode of the new series, which saw a number of viewers having to turn off.

When the celebs first took to the water, several of them – including Craig and Kimberly – were struck by horrific bouts of seasickness.

They were shown vomiting into buckets or hurling over the sides of their boats – and many of those watching at home couldn’t cope with all the retching and splattering sounds.

