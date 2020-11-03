Don’t Rock The Boat stars Lucy Fallon and Joe Weller have got fans’ tongues wagging.

They claim to have spotted the pair getting flirty with each other on the ITV show.

Joe Weller and Lucy Fallon filmed Don’t Rock The Boat earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Do Lucy and Joe fancy each other?

Viewers reckon they have picked up on a connection between Lucy, 24, and Joe, also 24, and have been commenting on how well they are getting on.

Joe said on the opening show: “I get on very well with Lucy, so I think that will be a good dynamic.”

And that got fingers twitching on Twitter.

Has Lucy been flirting with Joe? (Credit: ITV)

What are viewers saying about Lucy and Joe?

One viewer wrote: “‘I get on with Lucy very well’, I bet you did.” Another quipped: “Of course you like Lucy, she’s gorgeous. Great chemistry.”

Another person added: “Umm he totally fancies Lucy Fallon.”

They’ve also been quick to point out that Joe is happily posting cute pictures of the pair together. Recently, he showed off a photo of the couple sharing a giant anorak together.

When did Lucy Fallon split from her boyfriend?

Lucy and her ex-boyfriend Tom Leech, 29, called time on their relationship during lockdown, after almost four years together.

The former soap star had said earlier this year that she’d like him to propose at some point.

Although the couple’s split was amicable, it didn’t stop rumours of her getting close to Joe while filming the reality show from circulating.

Joe and Lucy are on the same team on the ITV show (Credit: ITV)

Joe Weller reveals his Don’t Rock The Boat crush

Meanwhile, Joe also raised eyebrows during a recent podcast. He confessed: “There is someone that I fancy from the group that I’m doing this TV show with.

“We’re away for three weeks, and you know. We’ll see what happens.”

Doesn’t take a brain surgeon to work out who he might be talking about…watch this space for further updates.

