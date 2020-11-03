Victoria Pendleton has revealed she has a new boyfriend following her divorce from Scott Gardner two years ago.

The Don’t Rock The Boat star, 40, says she is optimistic about her new relationship.

She says they’ve been able to spend plenty of time together during lockdown.

However, they haven’t shacked up just quite yet.

Victoria Pendleton with her ex-husband Scott Gardner (Credit: SplashNews)

Who was Victoria Pendleton married to?

Speaking to Hello, Victoria said: “I still live on my own – maybe in the future we would move in together.

“We spent a lot of time during lockdown together; it was a good test of a new relationship and I’m glad to say it was very easy.”

Also, she said she is wasn’t easy getting back into the dating scene post-divorce.

The two-time Olympian gold medalist confirmed: “After the divorce, it took a while for me to get into the right headspace to start dating, but yes, I’ve got a boyfriend and it’s really good.”

Victoria Pendleton on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

In fact, she says she doesn’t think she would marry again, but would definitely consider cohabiting again.

Victoria married Scott, a sports scientist, in 2013 and they were married for five years.

She says she found the divorce particularly challenging, and that her mental health suffered greatly.

The cycling champion admitted last year that she had tragically even had thoughts of suicide.

What has Victoria Pendleton said about mental health?

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, she said she had gathered drugs and ‘fantasised’ about ending it all.

She said: “I had it there, in front of me, and I knew how much it would take.

“And how long I would have to be left for it definitely to work. It wasn’t even like I was really upset about it.”

Fortunately, she sought advice from a psychiatrist colleague, who suggested she go to hospital immediately.

However, she decided against it, but instead moved in with her mother for several months, which she says did wonders.

Victoria is currently on the new reality series Don’t Rock The Boat.



The ITV show sees 12 celebrities divided across two teams compete to reach Scotland from Cornwall by boat.

The series has already shown the incredibly tough weather conditions ahead.

And several of the celebs have even vomited due to sea sickness.

*Samaritans (116 123) operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year. If you prefer to write down how you’re feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org.

