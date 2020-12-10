The new series of DNA Journey will feature the likes of BGT judge Amanda Holden, funnyman Alan Carr and presenter Freddie Flintoff, ITV has confirmed.

Following on from the first series of the genealogy show, which starred TV duo Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly, eight new celebrities are embarking on a journey to find out more about their past.

Ant and Dec starred in the first series of DNA Journey (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

Who is in the new series of DNA Journey?

The celebrities pairings include comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan and sporting legends Jamie Redknapp and Freddie Flintoff.

Also in the new series are TV’s Amanda Holden and Alan Carr, and father-son duo Martin Kemp and Roman Kemp.

Father-son duo Martin and Roman Kemp are in the new series of DNA Journey (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What happens in the upcoming ITV show?

The eight celebrities embark on life-changing road trips to find out more about their family histories. It will see them delving into their past and present via their DNA.

They will follow both their paternal and maternal bloodlines to unlock hidden secrets about their past, while meeting living relatives they never even knew about.

Read more: Amanda Holden and husband Chris Hughes labelled ‘goals’ as they celebrate 12th wedding anniversary

ITV has promised that the celebs will bring friendly rivalry and humour to the show, just as Ant and Dec did with the first series last year.

A teaser from ITV reads: “Whose family emigrated to Canada after just missing out on a place on the doomed Titanic? Which famous face discovered that their ancestor was involved in the biggest robbery of 1840? Whose ancestor received a prestigious award from a King and who is related to a former British Strong Man?”

DNA Journey was such an incredible experience for us. It’s such an emotional rollercoaster.

Expert genealogists and historians will guide them along using cutting-edge DNA technology and hidden genealogy.

Amanda Holden is pairing up with pal Alan Carr to discover more about her past (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

When is DNA Journey back on TV?

ITV is yet to confirm an air date for the new series.

The broadcaster’s Head of Commissioning, Katie Rawcliffe, said: “This promises to be a fascinating series as viewers will get to follow their favourite stars who find themselves on one of the most emotional, thrilling and insightful road trips of their lives.”

Read more: Amanda Holden wows Instagram followers as she wears leather dress and thigh-high boots

Voltage TV and Mitre Television will co-produce the show for ITV.

Ant and Dec, who are Directors of Mitre Television, said in a joint statement: “DNA Journey was such an incredible experience for us. It’s such an emotional rollercoaster of a show and this new series doesn’t disappoint.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.