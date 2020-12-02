BGT star Amanda Holden has slipped into a sexy Santa costume and danced around her Christmas tree.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 49, looked incredible in a red hooded mini dress complete with white faux fur around the edge.

Amanda paired the dress with red and white stripped tights and a pair of black boots, which featured a white faux faur trim.

What did Amanda Holden do in the video?

In the clip, the star is seen emerging from behind her glamorous Christmas tree while holding a present.

She then places the gift under the tree and performed a dance.

Amanda also swayed to the festive classic, It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.

Amanda Holden slipped into a sexy Santa outfit (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Amanda Holden fans say?

The post was captioned: “#itsbeginningtolookalotlikeChristmas.”

Fans were stunned by Amanda’s appearance.

One person gushed: “Omg, if only everybody had your Christmas spirit.”

Another wrote: “It’s not Christmas yet but you just gave me a treat.”

Amanda never fails to get her fans into the Christmas spirit (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One said: “Aww really do love you Amanda.”

Amanda recently unveiled her music video for her festive tune Home For Christmas.

Sharing a clip of the video, Amanda told her fans: “Home For Christmas. You can watch the full premiere of the music video live on my YouTube channel!

“We’re all hoping we can see our loved ones this year, so it really was special to have the family in the film.

“I wanted to celebrate cherishing the times that we can be together… past, present and future, and I hope you enjoy.”

Amanda’s daughters featured in her music video (Credit: YouTube)

In the footage, Amanda is seen at her home looking festive with her daughters Hollie, eight, and Alexa, 14.

Fans were left emotional watching the video.

One person commented: “Amazing voice. This one brought me to tears. It’s so much the song of my heart.”

Another wrote: “This is lovely. It made me cry but so true l love it.”

A third added: “Absolutely beautiful, made me cry.”

