Amanda Holden wowed her Instagram followers with a racy outfit she wore to host her Heart FM breakfast show this week.

Last week, the Britain’s Got Talent judge stunned fans as she gyrated in a sexy Santa outfit.

However, in head-to-toe leather, Amanda has most certainly upped the takes.

Amanda Holden stunned her Instagram followers when she posted a picture of herself in thigh-high leather boots (Credit: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock)

Amanda Holden Instagram post delights followers

Amanda uploaded a video of herself to her Instagram grid.

She declared that panto season is upon us and quipped: “I got the boots for it!”

The boots in question were cream leather thigh-high boots by Simmi that most certainly got her male followers in a spin.

“Oh my goodness – Amanda Holden in thigh-high boots. Is it Christmas already? Wow!” said one fan.

“Ooooh loving the boots!” said another.

Stunning leather dress – absolutely gorgeous Amanda.

“Beautiful boots,” a third commented.

“Touch of leg to start the week,” another cooed.

“Ding dong!” another declared.

“Oh my!” said another.

“You’ve got the legs as well,” another Amanda fan commented.

“Boot-ful!” another quipped.

Where was her dress from?

The star teamed her thigh-high boots with a gorgeous purple midi dress by Monsoon.

It’s made of recycled PU – or Polyurethane – which gives a leather look.

You can pick it up in store or online for £75 in sizes 8 to 22.

“Looking so fabulous!” the brand commented on Amanda’s post.

“Nice outfit as well as the boots,” one fan of the look commented.

“Stunning leather dress – absolutely gorgeous Amanda,” said another.

Others commented on Amanda’s previous racy outfits and quipped that the radio host is a bit of an “exhibitionist”.

The fan joked: “Ever the exhibitionist,” with the laughing emoji.

Amanda’s cleavage-enhancing BGT dresses drew plenty of attention – and complaints (Credit: ITV)

No stranger to controversy

Amanda is no stranger to controversy when it comes to her outfits.

One of her looks on Britain’s Got Talent became the most complained about TV moment of 2017, OFCOM confirmed.

However, as this look just goes to show, Amanda takes no notice of the haters.

In fact, her looks just keep on getting racier and racier.

You go girl!

