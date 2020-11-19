BGT judge Amanda Holden got her Instagram followers all hot under the collar as she posted a video of the outfit she wore to front her Heart FM show on Thursday (November 19).
Amanda wore a mustard yellow jumper dress by Roberto Cavalli.
It retails at £595, but the price wasn’t the only thing eye-popping about Amanda’s dress.
The skin-tight dress also featured a keyhole cutout detail which most definitely caught the attention of her followers.
What did Amanda’s followers say about her dress?
The star’s fans were all saying the same thing in the comments section of Amanda’s post.
Namely they thought Amanda looked a bit “nippy”.
In a video she uploaded, it appears Amanda isn’t wearing a bra and you can clearly see her nipples.
She’s shown walking back and forth in a Boomerang video clip.
She’s also wearing knee-high boots from Zara in the video.
‘Cold Amanda?’
“Nippy morning,” one follower commented.
“Cold Amanda?” another asked.
“Bit cold in the office today?” another posted.
“Just nipping out for coffee?” another asked.
“Never a dull moment with you,” another quipped.
Just nipping out for coffee?
Another declared today “no bra Thursday”.
“Braless again?” another commented.
A couple even called Amanda the “nipple queen”.
Thankfully Amanda wrapped up when she left the studio, being pictured wearing a long brown coat to beat the winter chill as she headed home.
No stranger to controversy, Amanda’s outfits have even been the subject of Ofcom complaints.
Back in September, she sparked 235 complaints to the broadcasting regulator.
People complained about a dress she wore on BGT that they said “showed her nipples”.
One Brit tweeted: “Is it me or Amanda’s nipples nearly hanging out of her top?”
Earlier this month she wowed fans when she posed in a see-through dress.
The sheer dress was covered in gold sequin detailing and showed off her high-waisted black underwear underneath.
Back in 2017, a plunging black lacy dress she wore on BGT became the most complained about TV moment of the year.
