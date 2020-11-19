BGT judge Amanda Holden got her Instagram followers all hot under the collar as she posted a video of the outfit she wore to front her Heart FM show on Thursday (November 19).

Amanda wore a mustard yellow jumper dress by Roberto Cavalli.

It retails at £595, but the price wasn’t the only thing eye-popping about Amanda’s dress.

The skin-tight dress also featured a keyhole cutout detail which most definitely caught the attention of her followers.

BGT star Amanda Holden was dubbed the ‘nipple queen’ by her followers (Credit: Instagram)

What did Amanda’s followers say about her dress?

The star’s fans were all saying the same thing in the comments section of Amanda’s post.

Namely they thought Amanda looked a bit “nippy”.

Read more: Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon get BGT payrises to bridge gender pay gap

In a video she uploaded, it appears Amanda isn’t wearing a bra and you can clearly see her nipples.

She’s shown walking back and forth in a Boomerang video clip.

She’s also wearing knee-high boots from Zara in the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

‘Cold Amanda?’

“Nippy morning,” one follower commented.

“Cold Amanda?” another asked.

“Bit cold in the office today?” another posted.

Read more: Michelle Heaton reveals she’d get naked too if she looked as good as Amanda Holden

“Just nipping out for coffee?” another asked.

“Never a dull moment with you,” another quipped.

Just nipping out for coffee?

Another declared today “no bra Thursday”.

“Braless again?” another commented.

A couple even called Amanda the “nipple queen”.

Thankfully Amanda wrapped up when she left the studio, being pictured wearing a long brown coat to beat the winter chill as she headed home.

Amanda wore a long brown coat as she left the studios (Credit: Splash News)

No stranger to controversy, Amanda’s outfits have even been the subject of Ofcom complaints.

Back in September, she sparked 235 complaints to the broadcasting regulator.

People complained about a dress she wore on BGT that they said “showed her nipples”.

One Brit tweeted: “Is it me or Amanda’s nipples nearly hanging out of her top?”

Earlier this month she wowed fans when she posed in a see-through dress.

The sheer dress was covered in gold sequin detailing and showed off her high-waisted black underwear underneath.

Back in 2017, a plunging black lacy dress she wore on BGT became the most complained about TV moment of the year.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of Amanda’s outfits.