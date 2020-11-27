BGT judge Amanda Holden has indicated Simon Cowell could return to the show very soon.

She said during an appearance on This Morning earlier today (Friday, November 27) that show boss Simon is “fighting fit”.

The head judge, 61, continues to recover after breaking his back in three places in a bicycle accident in August.

But it seems Amanda is optimistic about Simon being back on the box before long. She even teased he could show his face again before the beginning of the next series of Britain’s Got Talent.

Simon Cowell had to miss BGT because of his back injury (Credit: PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com)

Amanda also gave viewers the gossip on the Britain’s Got Talent Christmas special, scheduled for December 25.

She revealed that fans will be treated to the sight of her and co-stars Alesha Dixon and David Walliams getting into the Christmas spirit.

Simon may make an appearance.

Amanda explained: “All of us judges are performing as well as past BGT winners.

“There’s going to be no competition, just loads of fun. It will be a wonderful Christmas present.

Amanda Holden has performed on BGT before (Credit: BGT YouTube)

“After you’ve drunk too much sherry, you can undo your trousers and sit back and enjoy.”

Amanda Holden hints at ‘early’ Simon Cowell BGT return

Amanda even went as far to hint that Simon could even turn up for the festive celebration.

“Simon may make an appearance, he may not,” she teased.

Amanda continued: “I have spoken to him in the last three weeks.

“I’ve heard from the horse’s mouth that he’s well, fighting fit and can’t wait to get started.

“He’ll be back in January when we start the auditions for the new series.”

Ashley Banjo filled in for Simon Cowell ahead of his BGT return (Credit: ITV)

Amanda previously admitted she feared the dad-of-one could die from his injuries.

She told The Sun a month after his accident: “I honestly panicked it could be fatal. I felt physically sick as I didn’t know how bad it was.

“I wanted him to be alive, but I also wanted him to be able to walk as he’s such a good friend.”

Simon was compelled to miss the final stages of BGT’s 2020 series once it resumed airing after the first national lockdown.

Ashley Banjo filled in for the injured TV star during the live shows in September.

– This Morning airs weekdays on ITV from 10am

