DNA Journey with Kate Garraway and Alison Hammond aired last night and left viewers issuing the same plea to ITV.

The latest episode (October 6) saw Alison and Kate make some surprising discoveries about their family history.

During the episode, Kate discovered she is related to Paddington Bear.

The Good Morning Britain travelled to London to meet her distant cousin Karen, who grew up with Paddington and revealed that her dad was Michael Bond, the creator of Paddington Bear.

She also issued an update on husband Derek Draper.

Alison Hammond and Kate Garraway were on DNA Journey this week (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway and Alison Hammond on DNA Journey

Meanwhile, Alison opened up about losing both her parents within months of each other.

Alison said: “My mum was diagnosed with cancer. It was bizarre. Within about two months of my mum passing, my dad had a heart attack and had passed away in Jamaica.

“I can speak about it now. Without crying. I have questioned where my drive comes from. Why want to work so hard and why I don’t rest so much.

“I would be interested to know where that drive comes from, I know it comes from my mum, but where did she get it from?”

DNA Journey viewers issue plea to ITV

As the episode aired, viewers couldn’t help but fall in love with the chemistry between Alison and Kate.

As a result, many rushed to social media to issue a plea to ITV.

Fans watching at home begged the broadcaster to create a show specifically for Alison and Kate.

One happy viewer tweeted: “#DNAJourney with @kategarraway and @AlisonHammond was brilliant. They should do more programs together.”

Fans want Alison and Kate on a show together (Credit: ITV)

“Another great #DNAJourney @kategarraway and @AlisonHammond,” said a second commenter.

A third viewer complimented: “@ITV wiv #Dnajourney. You smashed it out the park with the @AlisonHammond and @kategarraway episode, that was priceless energy from start to end. #Amazing.”

A fourth commenter told ITV: “TV Legends @kategarraway and @AlisonHammond should be on TV more together #DNAJourney”.

“Oh my gosh @AlisonHammond, this is your time and I am so proud of you. #DNAJourney was just what we needed, you and @kategarraway are TV gold.

“There is so much to unpack with your history. I believe you can do a lot of good regarding positive race relations, it’s in your blood,” gushed another viewer.

Read more: Kate Garraway’s heartbreaking confession about marriage to husband Derek

So what did you think of Kate Garraway and Alison Hammond on DNA Journey last night? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.