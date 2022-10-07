Alison Hammond was on DNA Journey last night and the episode took an emotional turn as the star spoke about the death of both of her parents.

The 47-year-old presenter tearfully opened up during the show last night (Thursday, October 6), in which she appeared with Kate Garraway.

Alison got emotional on DNA Journey last night (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond on DNA Journey

Last night’s episode of DNA Journey saw Alison and Kate team up to learn more about their ancestry.

During the show, Alison and Kate opened up about their recent struggles. Back in 2020, both of Alison’s parents died within months of each other.

Her mum, Maria, passed away in February 2020 after being diagnosed with liver and lung cancer. Then, in June, her biological father, Clifford, died in Jamaica.

Speaking with Kate on the show, Alison opened up about her heartache.

“My mum was diagnosed with cancer,” she said, fighting back tears.

“It was bizarre. Within about two months of my mum passing, my dad had a heart attack and passed away in Jamaica,” she revealed of the heartbreaking losses.

She then continued, saying: “I can speak about it now. Without crying.”

Alison opened up about her parent’s death last night on DNA Journey (Credit: ITV)

Fans react to Alison Hammond on DNA Journey

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter to react to Alison on DNA Journey last night, with the general consensus being that they were loving her on the show.

“I absolutely love Alison Hammond,” one fan tweeted.

“Watching DNA Journey with Alison Hammond. I love her to bits. She makes me proud to be a Midlander,” another said.

“I just adore Kate and Alison this is great having them together on a programme,” a third wrote.

“@kategarraway @AlisonHammond loving your #DNAjourney, absolutely fascinating stuff! Thank you for sharing with us,” another tweeted.

“Wow Alison your DNA story should be told as part of Black History,” a fifth wrote.

Kate spoke about Derek on the show too (Credit: ITV)

What else happened on the show?

Elsewhere on the show, Kate opened up about her husband Derek Draper.

Derek, of course, was hospitalised with COVID-19 in 2020 and remained there for a year. He has been recovering at home since April 2021.

Speaking to Alison on the show, Kate said: “2020 was a devastating year.

“With Derek, he got very sick very early on in the pandemic and has remained very damaged.”

She then continued, saying: “That is quite well-documented because for a lot of people, he’s come to symbolise the fight that goes on.”

Kate then went on to thank Alison for her support over the last couple of years.

“Alison, she was messaging me to say she was thinking of me in that way,” she said.

Later in the show, Kate learned that she was related to the creator of Paddington Bear, Michael Bond.

DNA Journey is now available to watch on ITV Hub.

