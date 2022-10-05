Kate Garraway and Alison Hammond have left fans gushing following a teaser for their upcoming appearance on ITV’s DNA Journey.

The two TV presenters will team up in the latest instalment of the celebrity genealogy show as they travel across Bristol, London and Jamaica to uncover more about their families’ pasts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alison Hammond (@alisonhammond55)

Kate Garraway and Alison Hammond on DNA Journey

Speaking ahead of the episode on This Morning today (5th October), Kate revealed that she learns of a family connection to James Bond, as well as to a very different fictional hero: Paddington Bear.

Read More: Kate Garraway ‘left dumbfounded after discovery of mega famous and much-loved ancestor’

Meanwhile Alison was “fascinated” to find out more about the important contribution her ancestors made to the black rights movement through their activist work in Jamaica.

“They really changed the course of the history black rights,” commented Kate.

Kate and Alison discovered a connection between their two families (Credit: ITV)

The pair also spoke about a connection that they discovered between their two families, who can both claim links with Jamaica.

What are fans saying about Kate Garraway and Alison Hammond?

The show’s trailer broadcast on This Morning and another shared on Alison’s Instagram page had fans all saying the same thing.

Despite having known each other for several years, Kate and Alison revealed on This Morning that they had never previously worked together before filming DNA Journey. However the presenting duo seem to be an instant hit.

Read More: The Chase star Anne Hegerty makes touching confession after DNA Journey stint

Fans are unanimously going wild for Alison and Kate’s friendship.

“Can we just have these two on ITV 24/7 please,” said one of Alison’s 1.1 million Instagram followers, before tagging @itv.

Someone else said: “Awh love these two fabby ladies. Two strong women.”

“Think I’d watch the two of you no matter what you were doing!!” wrote another.

“Love this coupling up,” praised a third, following up with two heart eye emojis.

One fan couldn’t seem to contain their excitement to watch the two popular presenters together: “OMG Kate Alison two of my favourites jeez this is gonna be the bomb.”

Kate shares a close bond with Alison (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Garraway and Alison Hammond news

Also on This Morning, the two women paid homage to their recent traumas that have no doubt played a part in bringing them together.

Alison tragically lost both of her parents in 2020, while of course Kate has endured the endless difficulties of her husband Derek Draper’s severe COVID battle.

The pair agreed that these experiences made now “the right time to do this”.

Read More: Kate Garraway reveals ‘struggle’ amid husband Derek’s health woes: ‘It comes and bites you’

DNA Journey will air on ITV on Thursday October 6 at 9pm.

Are you excited to watch Kate and Alison on DNA Journey? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.