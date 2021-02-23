The first DIY SOS Ireland episode had viewers weeping as it came to an emotional end last night.

Monday (February 22) evening’s instalment of the popular BBC One programme saw host Nick Knowles and the team head to Bangor to help a family in desperate need of having their house transformed.

And on social media, a number of those watching at home were tearful as they called it the best episode so far.

The programme is famous for bringing viewers to tears and the DIY SOS team aren’t immune to finding themselves overcome with emotion either, according to presenter Nick.

What did Nick Knowles say ahead of the DIY SOS Northern Ireland episode?

Nick was on Lorraine on Monday to chat about the episode.

And he told host Lorraine Kelly that the emotional stories he hears often bring him to tears.

The DIY SOS presenter said: “When we get to those moments where it’s emotional… I tend to get out of the way so the people who are volunteering and the people whose lives are being changed can have that moment together.

“I often have a little cry. To be honest… we’ll finish the programme and get 50 miles down the motorway, and pull into a service station over in one corner of the car park and have a little cry on our own.”

Nick added: “They are massively emotional things. But it’s just so wonderful to see what we’re capable of.”

What happened on DIY SOS?

On DIY SOS, Nick and the team helped Mandy McCreight, whose medical conditions meant she had to spend the majority of her time cooped up in bed.

Unfortunately, her two children with husband Davey had health issues of their own, meaning Davey had to do almost everything for the family.

But a back injury made it increasingly difficult for him to care for his wife and children.

By the end of the show, the team had fitted a rail allowing Mandy to easily get from her room to a bathroom, while a new entrance to the home allowed for wheelchair access and turning. Further, a lift enabled Mandy to easily move between floors.

That has been the best one I have seen, showed Northern Ireland in a really positive light.

At the end, the family were overcome with emotion as they thanked everyone who had helped them.

And they weren’t the only ones, as DIY SOS star Mark also fought back tears as he spoke about how lovely it was to see the community united. He grew up not far from the McCreights’ home.

What did viewers say?

On Twitter, viewers called the Bangor episode one of the best yet, while others said it had them bawling their eyes out.

One said: “That was the best #DIYSOS I’ve seen. Absolutely bloody awesome.”

Another agreed, with red heart emojis: “Yes it was amazing!”

A third said: “#DIYSOS delivers yet again! One of the best programmes on the #bbc.”

A fourth tweeted: “That has been the best one I have seen, showed Northern Ireland in a really positive light #Diysos.”

“DIY SOS Northern Ireland style!” said a fifth. “The best build so far! Proud as punch. #diysos #thebigbuild #NorthernIreland #markshomecoming #intears.”

